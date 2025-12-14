The Baltimore Ravens smoked the Cincinnati Bengals 24-0 on Sunday. Baltimore is now 7-7 on the season, bouncing back from two brutal losses to Cincinnati and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson knew that this was a vital game and took steps to increase the team's urgency. Josh Tolentino of The Baltimore Sun has the story from Jackson's press conference.

#Ravens’ Lamar Jackson credits the team’s attention to detail in practice and film study this week. Jackson said he stayed in meeting rooms at facility later than usual, and that urgency showed up today against Cincinnati: pic.twitter.com/SxhvkyRiFc — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

This leadership from Jackson is exactly what Ravens fans needed to hear after this game. Not only are things finally trending in the right direction, but the quarterback is a big reason why. Baltimore may get into the playoffs without any expectations. And maybe that's the way they like it.

The Ravens started the season 1-5, partly thanks to Jackson's hamstring injury. They went on a five-game winning streak after that, even when the quarterback looked far from healthy. After the two division losses, things looked bleak. But now, they are in a great spot after a win.

The Ravens outgained the Bengals 317-298, but won the game in the turnover differential category. Jackson threw one early interception, but held onto the ball after that. The Ravens defense, however, picked up two second-half interceptions to help seal the game. Jackson has put together solid statistical performances in two consecutive weeks. Now, he has the opportunity to swipe the AFC North.

The Steelers and Ravens will play, potentially for the AFC North title, in Week 18. Between now and then, Baltimore hosts the New England Patriots and visits the Green Bay Packers. That is a tough schedule, but it may not matter if things continue to slide for Pittsburgh.