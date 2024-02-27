The offseason may be a means for the 32 teams in the NFL to bolster their roster in preparation for the next season, but it is also a time for difficult decisions, most of which are driven by financial reasons. This is what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing, as they cut one of the more intimidating defensive presences in the league to loosen their salary cap burden.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Buccaneers are releasing veteran linebacker Shaq Barrett instead of needing to pay the impending $15.04 million bonus on his contract that's due next month. Barrett will now be heading to free agency, where many teams should be in hot pursuit of one of the most battle-tested defenders in the entire league.
The departure of Barrett will come across as bittersweet for Buccaneers fans. Barrett emerged as one of the best at his position upon his arrival in Tampa Bay back in 2019, leading the league in sacks with 19.5 en route to the first Pro Bowl selection of his career. He then played an instrumental part in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win in 2021, putting pressure on the opponents' passing game by racking up 4.0 sacks during the postseason.
Alas, Shaq Barrett's production has dropped off in recent years, and the Buccaneers clearly see that the $15.04 million that was supposed to go to the 31-year old linebacker was better off being allocated elsewhere. Star wide receiver Mike Evans and quarterback Baker Mayfield are both free agents for Tampa Bay, and releasing Barrett gives the Buccaneers more breathing space when it comes to spending this offseason.