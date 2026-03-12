ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Our next betting prediction and pick comes from the Western Conference as the Philadelphia 76ers (35-30) take on the Detroit Pistons (46-18) with the Pistons leading the season series 2-0. Check our NBA odds series for the 76ers-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, most recently beating the Memphis Grizzlies 139-129. They're just 2-4 over their last six and continue to deal with serious injuries to starters as they hope for their first win against Detroit this season.

The Detroit Pistons lead the East by 3.5 games over the Boston Celtics, most recently beating the Brooklyn Nets 138-100. The win snapped a four-game losing streak and their longest of the season, so expect them to take full advantage as the heavy betting favorites at home.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

76ers vs. Pistons Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +14.5 (-110)

Detroit Pistons: -14.5 (-110)

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

76ers vs. Pistons Key Injuries

Philadelphia: Adem Bona (back – Questionable) / Johni Broome (knee – OUT) / Joel Embiid (oblique – OUT) / Paul George (suspension – OUT) / Tyrese Maxey (finger – OUT) / Kelly Oubre Jr. (elbow – OUT)

Detroit: Caris LeVert (wrist – Doubtful) / Ausar Thompson (ankle – OUT)

76ers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Detroit Pistons are 24-8 at home. The Philadelphia 76ers are 17-14 on the road.

The Pistons are 36-16 as betting favorites. The 76ers have gone 9-21 as underdogs.

The Pistons are 33-31 ATS overall, 15-17 ATS at home. The 76ers are 34-30-1 ATS overall, 19-11-1 ATS on the road.

The 76ers are 6-4 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Pistons.

The Pistons have won the last three meetings against the 76ers.

The Pistons are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The 76ers are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Philadelphia's last six games.

Keys to 76ers vs. Pistons Matchup

Detroit has controlled this series in two games this season, winning the most recent meeting 114-105 on their home floor. It's worth noting that the two sides haven't met since the NBA Cup back in November 2025 and have made significant adjustments since then, so expect a much different game flow from the last time they met. The 76ers, however, will have an extremely tough upset to cover with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid both out for this game.

The Pistons have been keeping pace atop the Eastern Conference, but they'll certainly need to turn things up a notch if they want to retain the top seed with Jayson Tatum coming back for the Celtics. They're also recently coming off their longest losing streak of the season at four games, dropping three of those on the road and losing two games by double-digits. Their last 38-point dominance over the Brooklyn Nets should be the boost they needed to get back on the winning track, seeing a similar opportunity against a hobbled Philadelphia team visiting own floor.

While Tyrese Maxey will be out for at least the next 2-3 weeks, the 76ers are happy to see VJ Edgecombe returning from injury in relief. While the two are at their best when sharing the floor, we've seen Edgecombe take over a game with his scoring when he's been able to heat up early. He's got a quick release from three and could be taking over ball-handling duties for some games in the interim, so expect both him and Quentin Grimes to get a ton of touches on offense and looks at scoring the ball.

With Andre Drummond likely stepping in at center against his former team, this should be an advantageous matchup for both Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren in both rebounding and offering their team second-chance opportunities. The Pistons are third in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game (13.3) while the 76ers take a serious hit in that department with Joel Embiid out of the lineup.

76ers vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

While this would typically be a close matchup given both teams' talent on paper, the Philadelphia 76ers will be down their two best players in Maxey and Embiid with their success seriously hinging on their availability. The Pistons must be frustrated after their longest losing streak of the season, but they crushed the Nets and are double-digit favorites to beat the 76ers, so expect them to fully take advantage and seize the opportunity for some easier wins.

Cade Cunningham should be serving as floor general with his passing as I expect the Pistons to dominate this game in the paint with their rebounding and physicality. They should have all the answers for players like Edgecombe, Grimes, and Dominick Barlow on the defensive end, so we'll roll with Detroit to cover the spread with our final pick.

Final 76ers-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -14.5 (-110)