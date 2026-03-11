ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at this upcoming tilt in the Eastern Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers (40-25) will take on the Orlando Magic (35-28) as Cleveland leads the season series 2-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Cavs-Magic prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are fourth in the Eastern standings following their latest 115-101 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. After posting seven-straight wins, they've cooled off with a 4-4 mark over their last eight and come into this game the short road favorites.

The Orlando Magic are seventh in the Eastern Conference after beating the Milwaukee Bucks 130-91 in their last game. The win marked a fourth-straight during their current run, their second 3+ game winning streak over the last month. Here, they'll hope for their first win in three games against Cleveland.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Cavs vs. Magic Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -2.5 (-110)

Orlando Magic: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

Cavs vs. Magic Key Injuries

Cleveland: Jarrett Allen (knee – OUT) / Tyrese Proctor (quadricep – OUT) / Max Strus (foot – OUT)

Orlando: Anthony Black (abdominal – OUT) / Franz Wagner (high ankle – OUT)

Cavs vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Orlando Magic are 20-12 at home this season. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 18-13 on the road.

The Cavs are 33-18 as betting favorites. The Magic are 8-13 as underdogs.

The Magic are 28-35 ATS overall, 14-18 ATS at home. The Cavs are 27-37-1 ATS overall, 14-17 ATS on the road.

The Cavaliers are 6-4 outright in their last 10 games against the Magic.

The Magic are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Cavs are 15-5 outright in their last 20 games.

The Magic are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Cleveland's last five games.

Keys to Cavs vs. Magic Matchup

The Cleveland Cavaliers have largely owned this series in two games this season, winning both outings by at least double-digits and holding Orlando to just 98 points in the most recent January matchup in Cleveland. Orlando will have a chance to steal a win back at home and make this a series, but they haven't been so sure-handed on their home floor going 1-4 ATS in their last five. They've also struggled in underdog spots and despite their solid overall home record, it'll be tough stopping a Cavs team firing on all cylinders defensively.

Since acquiring James Harden, the Cavaliers have gone 9-2 in games he's started as he's averaging 18p/5r/8a since joining his new squad. Donovan Mitchell continues to be a premier scorer in the league, ranking sixth with 28.4 PPG, but he's averaging a whopping 40.5 PPG in two games against the Magic this season. Expect Harden to feed Mitchell the ball early throughout this game so their best player can find his groove from the field early.

Evan Mobley has also been a massive reason for the Cavs' success this season as he continues to be one of the most versatile big men in the league from both ends of the floor. He's posted three blocks in each of his last two starts, notching four or more blocks in four separate games throughout 2026. His ability to leak out to the three-point line and guard wing players also makes him a dangerous weapon on the defensive end and his nose for grabbing rebounds is one of the best in the East.

Still, the Orlando Magic have been getting things done over this recent stretch as Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane have been trading 30+ point games in leading the team's scoring efforts. Tristan da Silva stepped up just two nights ago with a team-high 19 points while Jalen Suggs has been doing a great job of distributing the ball and finding teammates for high-percentage looks.

Cavs vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

This should be an exciting meeting between these two teams on ESPN primetime, but there's no denying the Orlando Magic have struggled to find their rhythm against the Cavs this season. Much of this is thanks to the Cavaliers' defense which has been stellar all season and anchored by Evan Mobley. He's gotten the better of his matchup against Paolo Banchero this season, so continue to keep an eye out on the battle down low throughout this one.

Donovan Mitchell has also been the best player in both games during this series, so expect him to continue confidently scoring the ball and hoping to continue his success against Orlando. The Cavs have also been a solid road team, so they'll have the added confidence knowing they've already won on this floor once this season.

For our final pick, we'll roll with the Cleveland Cavaliers to cover the short spread on the road thanks to their defense.

Final Cavs-Magic Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5 (-110)