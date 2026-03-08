The Philadelphia 76ers took a loss in their latest game against the Atlanta Hawks, and their star player also suffered an injury late in the fourth quarter. Tyrese Maxey ran into his own teammate, which caused him to hit the floor, and it was his hand that seemed to be injured, as he walked off the court and held it in pain.

Many wanted to know how serious the injury was, and it looks like he will miss a pair of games before returning, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“The 76ers say Tyrese Maxey suffered a right pinky sprain and will miss at least the next two games,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is good news for the 76ers as it doesn't seem as if he'll miss a lot of time, but it's also not the best news when looking at their current situation. Joel Embiid will be out for at least another week because of injury, and VJ Edgecombe has been recently sidelined due to injury.

Not to mention, the 76ers have been without Paul George as he still serves his 25-game suspension.

That means for the next couple of games, the 76ers will have to rely on their depth to help them get wins. The 76ers' next game will be against the Cleveland Cavaliers, whom they haven't had much success against. Things get easier in the game after that as they face the Memphis Grizzlies.

The hope is that Maxey doesn't have to miss any more games after that, as the 76ers are fighting to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference standings. With their loss to the Hawks, they fell from sixth to eighth in the standings, and they could keep falling if they don't stack some wins soon.

Injuries were the one thing that hurt the 76ers last season, and it looks like it's affecting them once again.