We're back for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at this first meeting between top teams in their respective conferences. The Boston Celtics (43-22) will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (51-15) as the teams open their two-game season series against one another. Check our NBA odds series for the Celtics-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference behind Detroit, most recently falling to the San Antonio Spurs 125-116. It was Boston's first loss in three games since Jayson Tatum returned to the lineup, but their road doesn't get any easier against the best team in the NBA.

The Oklahoma City Thunder lead the Western Conference by 2.5 games over the Spurs, most recently beating the Denver Nuggets 129-126 their last time out. The win marked their sixth-straight as they're 9-1 over their last 10 games and looking to establish dominance over one of the East's best.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Celtics vs. Thunder Odds

Boston Celtics: +6.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 216.5 (-105)

Under: 216.5 (-115)

Celtics vs. Thunder Key Injuries

Boston: Payton Pritchard (neck – Probable) / Jayson Tatum (achilles – Questionable) / Derrick White (knee – Questionable) / Nikola Vucevic (finger – OUT)

Oklahoma City: Branden Carlson (back – OUT) / Isaiah Hartenstein (calf – OUT) / Thomas Sorber (knee – OUT) / Jalen Williams (hamstring – OUT)

Celtics vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 27-7 at home. The Boston Celtics are 22-12 on the road.

The Thunder are 49-13 as betting favorites. The Celtics are 9-9 as underdogs.

The Thunder are 31-35 ATS overall, 15-19 ATS at home. The Celtics are 38-27 ATS overall, 22-12 ATS on the road.

The Thunder are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against the Celtics.

The Celtics are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games.

The Thunder are 0-6 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Boston's last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Thunder's last five games.

Keys to Celtics vs. Thunder Matchup

The Boston Celtics have looked fantastic in integrating Jayson Tatum back into the lineup and allowing him to get back up to game speed. He's limited to a strict 27-minute restriction through his initial stages of returning, along with the occasion ‘questionable' injury designation as he continues to recondition himself and his achilles. They'll have a tall task in facing the Thunder after just battling with the Spurs, but OKC has kept things close over the last few games and could give the Celtics a chance to cover seven points.

The Thunder, even without Isaiah Hartenstein and Jalen Williams in the lineup, are still managing to play consistent basketball and break teams down the stretch with their depth on defense. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the lifeblood of their offense all season and will actually have a chance to make history in this game, hoping for his 127th-consecutive game with 20 or more points to pass only Wilt Chamberlain with the longest such streak.

Given the likely guarantee of SGA getting his 20+ points, Jaylin Williams will also be a big part of their success in this game in stepping up without Hartenstein. He had his best game of the season last time out against Denver, posting 29 points and 12 rebounds in a full 40 minutes of action. With similar injuries and a mismatch inside for him during this game, expect another active outing from Williams as he tries to make the difference for his team in the paint.

The Celtics may have to lean on Jaylen Brown all the more and he'll be motivated to return after his early ejection during the last game. He's had issues all season with some of the officiating around the basket, so we can expect Brown to continue being aggressive and welcoming contact in the paint. Payton Pritchard should also be able to return as they've felt his scoring absence through their last couple of games.

Celtics vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

This should be a fun first meeting between these two teams as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have a chance at history if he can score 20 or more points. At home, this should be all the added motivation he needs to lead his team to a win and there's no surprise they're the betting favorites with the various injuries to the Celtics.

Still, expect Jaylen Brown to come out the gate firing following his premature exit during their last game which could have given them the edge over the Spurs. Tatum could be out this time due to his heavier workload last game, so don't expect a full lineup out of Boston as they tried to end this season healthy.

With history on the line, we'll roll with the Oklahoma City Thunder to cover in this game as the total should hit over as well.

Final Celtics-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -6.5 (-110); OVER 216.5 (-105)