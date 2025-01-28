ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Air Force-Colorado State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Air Force-Colorado State.

Conference competition continues on the Tuesday slate in college basketball. Our next stop: the Mountain West.

The Colorado State Rams have improved as the season has gone along. CSU got clobbered at home by New Mexico a few weeks ago but was able to learn and grow from that loss. The Rams are winning most of the games they are supposed to win in the Mountain West Conference and have been in the upper half of the league standings the past few weeks. This has been a good decade for CSU basketball. The Rams are establishing themselves as a team which annually makes the NCAA Tournament. That is a high standard of achievement which also seems realistic for the program on a long-term basis. Making the Sweet 16 or winning NCAA Tournament games would be great, but the main task for a school located in Fort Collins, Colorado, situated in a rugged and competitive college basketball conference which is trying to compete with the Power Four leagues (plus the Big East, which is essentially the fifth power conference in college basketball), is to make the field of 68. The Rams need to continue to take care of business.

This game against the Air Force Falcons is important for Colorado State not because a win would tremendously increase the quality of CSU’s overall portfolio, but because a loss would be very damaging to it. Some teams, as they try to play their way into the NCAA Tournament, need to register high-end wins to boost their collection of results. This is not one of those games. This game qualifies as a “loss avoidance” game, a game in which a team needs to avoid a damaging blow to its overall resume. If Colorado State avoids a single bad loss in the next six weeks, chances are it should be fine on Selection Sunday. That is the reality of the situation for the Rams.

Why Air Force Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is very large, and if you look at this series in recent years, you will see that Air Force has put up a good fight on a few occasions in Fort Collins. Air Force is not a good team, but this is a conference game and a rivalry game. The passions of two in-state neighbors will create an intense atmosphere in which AFA might be able to create a moderately close game, enough to cover the spread.

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State is a far better team than Air Force. The Rams are at home and have shown they can really blow the doors off inferior opponents. Air Force does not inspire trust or confidence from bettors, and it shouldn’t.

Final Air Force-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

We are leaning Air Force but aren’t going to trust a bad team on the road. We think you should stay away from this game entirely.

