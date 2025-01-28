ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia Tech-Notre Dame prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Georgia Tech-Notre Dame.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are part of an Atlantic Coast Conference which has greatly underperformed in this 2024-2025 college basketball season. The Yellow Jackets and Fighting Irish are mediocre teams in a league which might send no more than six teams to the NCAA Tournament. All while the SEC has a good chance of sending 12 teams to the field of 68, and the Big Ten has a decent shot at putting at least eight teams in the Big Dance, the ACC lags behind. It is one of the bigger stories in the sport this season on a broader national level.

Duke, Louisville and Clemson are solid NCAA Tournament teams. Then everything gets muddled and tricky. Pittsburgh is more likely than not to get in, but the Panthers still have work to do. Wake Forest is squarely on the bubble. The Demon Deacons have been good, but they do need to get some high-end wins, and they missed a golden chance against Duke this past Saturday at home. SMU and North Carolina are also bubble teams which need to make some statements in the coming weeks in order to improve their respective positions.

Georgia Tech and Notre Dame are not part of the NCAA Tournament conversation. These programs are still rebuilding under coaches who are still getting settled in at their schools. Damon Stoudemire of Georgia Tech and Micah Shrewsberry of Notre Dame have to construct rosters which can compete for the NCAA Tournament. Their current rosters just aren’t good enough.

Stoudemire’s past as an NBA player needs to translate into a winning message in recruiting and the transfer portal. NBA-quality player development needs to become an effective sales pitch for Georgia Tech, upgrading the caliber of player Stoudemire brings to Atlanta.

Shrewsberry took on one of the harder jobs in the Big Ten and made it work. He got Penn State to the NCAA Tournament and won a March Madness game with the Nittany Lions. He is regarded as one of the better X-and-O artists in the coaching profession, but now he needs to get some high-end players to South Bend. Notre Dame made the Elite Eight a decade ago under then-coach Mike Brey. Notre Dame in the mid-2010s was a very successful program which had found a way to acquire and develop above-average talent. That era of Notre Dame hoops feels far removed from the present moment, and it’s up to Shrewsberry to wake up the echoes.

Here are the Georgia Tech-Notre Dame College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgia Tech-Notre Dame Odds

Georgia Tech: +8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +300

Notre Dame: -8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -385

Over: 143.5 (-115)

Under: 143.5 (-105)

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech defeated Notre Dame earlier this season. The Yellow Jackets were clearly and comprehensively better than the Fighting Irish in that game. Knowing they are better – more precisely, having shown they are better – the Jackets can once again sting the Irish in ACC competition.

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

Notre Dame is not going to get swept by Georgia Tech. That game was in Atlanta. This game is in South Bend. The feel and flow of this game will be markedly different. Notre Dame is coming off a very strong performance in a road win at Virginia. The Fighting Irish dominated that game and looked very cohesive on the court. That version of Notre Dame should beat Georgia Tech comfortably.

Final Georgia Tech-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Georgia Tech but are not entirely ready to trust a less-than-great team on the road in a conference game. Maybe wait for a live in-game play after the first 10 to 12 minutes or so.

Final Georgia Tech-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech +8.5