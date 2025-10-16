ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Rio: Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen continues on the prelims with a fight between Azamat Bekoev and Yousri Belgaroui in the middleweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Bekoev-Belgaroui prediction and pick.

Azamat Bekoev (20-3) rides an eight-fight winning streak, including two first-round UFC knockouts over Zach Reese and Ryan Loder after capturing and defending the LFA middleweight title twice. The Russian standout’s mix of heavy hands, wrestling control, and composure makes him one of the division’s hottest prospects as he comes into his fight this weekend against Yousri Belgaroui.

Yousri Belgaroui (8-3) enters his UFC debut, coming off an impressive third-round knockout win over Taiga Iwasaki on Dana White’s Contender Series following a unanimous decision victory against Ahmed Sami. The Dutch striker’s world-class kickboxing and finishing power make him a dangerous debutant as he comes into his fight this weekend against Azamat Bekoev.

Here are the UFC Vancouver Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vancouver odds: Azamat Bekoev-Yousri Belgaroui odds

Azamat Bekoev: -290

Yousri Belgaroui: +235

Over 1.5 rounds: -175

Under 1.5 rounds: +135

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Azamat Bekoev will win

Last Fight: (W) Ryan Loder – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 16 (8 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Azamat Bekoev holds a decisive wrestling advantage that should dictate the pace and positioning throughout this middleweight clash at UFC Vancouver. Belgaroui has struggled against takedowns throughout his MMA career, with Marco Tulio controlling him for over six minutes on the Contender Series and exposing significant defensive gaps.​

Bekoev's finishing instinct and diverse arsenal make him dangerous in every phase of combat, having secured knockouts in his first two UFC appearances against Zachary Reese and Ryan Loder. His pressure wrestling and ability to mix striking with takedowns creates constant uncertainty for opponents who struggle to establish their preferred rhythm.​​

The Russian's compact frame and forward pressure should allow him to close distance effectively against the tall, rangy Belgaroui. While Belgaroui possesses world-class kickboxing credentials from his GLORY days, his freezing tendencies when threatened with takedowns create exploitable windows for Bekoev's aggressive entries.​

Bekoev's American Top Team training camp and eight-fight winning streak demonstrate his readiness for elevated competition, while Belgaroui makes his UFC debut after over a year of inactivity. Expect Bekoev to pressure early, secure takedowns consistently, and either finish with ground-and-pound or control his way to a dominant decision victory.​

Article Continues Below

Why Yousri Belgaroui will win

Last Fight: (W) Taiga Iwasaki – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 (6 KO/TKO)

Yousri Belgaroui's world-class kickboxing credentials and imposing 6'5″ frame give him significant advantages over the smaller Azamat Bekoev at UFC Vancouver. His elite-level GLORY experience, including fights against Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya, showcases his ability to compete with the best strikers in combat sports, far exceeding Bekoev's limited striking experience.​​

The Dutch striker's length and reach advantages should allow him to control distance effectively, utilizing his piston jab and rangy striking to keep Bekoev at bay. His recent improvement in takedown defense while training at Glover Teixeira's gym, inspired by watching Alex Pereira's evolution, addresses his previous wrestling vulnerabilities and gives him the tools to neutralize Bekoev's grappling threats.​​

Belgaroui's finishing power and knockout ability remain dangerous throughout the fight, as evidenced by his third-round TKO victory over Taiga Iwasaki on Dana White's Contender Series. His ability to hurt opponents with kicks and punches from range makes him a constant threat, while Bekoev will struggle to close the significant height and reach disadvantage.​

Expect Belgaroui to use his physical advantages, improved takedown defense, and superior striking technique to pick apart the aggressive but smaller Bekoev. His experience against elite competition and ability to capitalize on openings should lead to a late stoppage victory as he announces his arrival in the UFC middleweight division.​​

Final Azamat Bekoev-Yousri Belgaroui prediction & pick

This middleweight clash at UFC Vancouver presents a fascinating stylistic battle between Azamat Bekoev's relentless wrestling pressure and Yousri Belgaroui's elite-level kickboxing pedigree. Bekoev enters with momentum from his eight-fight winning streak and two first-round UFC knockouts, while Belgaroui brings world-class striking credentials from his GLORY days, including fights against Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.​​

The key factor lies in Belgaroui's ability to defend takedowns and utilize his significant height and reach advantages at 6'5″ against the compact Bekoev. His recent training improvements at Glover Teixeira's gym, specifically focusing on takedown defense after studying Pereira's evolution, suggest he's addressed his previous wrestling vulnerabilities that were exposed on the Contender Series.​​

However, Bekoev's relentless pace, forward pressure, and proven ability to mix striking with wrestling create constant problems for opponents who struggle with takedown defense. His American Top Team training and experience against higher-level UFC competition give him advantages in fight IQ and cage awareness that could prove decisive.​

This fight will likely be determined by whether Belgaroui can keep it standing and utilize his superior striking or if Bekoev can impose his wrestling game. Expect Bekoev's pressure and wrestling to wear down the debuting Belgaroui, leading to a second-round TKO victory via ground-and-pound as his relentless style overwhelms the kickboxer's defenses.​​

Final Azamat Bekoev-Yousri Belgaroui Prediction & Pick: Azamat Bekoev (-290), Over 1.5 Rounds (-175)