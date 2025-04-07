ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Blue Jays visit Boston to play the Red Sox and start a new series in the AL East! The Red Sox have played well through 10 games. The Blue Jays have been inconsistent through 10 games in comparison. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Red Sox Projected Starters

Jose Berrios vs. Garrett Crochet

Jose Berrios (0-1) with a 6.75 ERA and a 1.69 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on four hits with three walks and eight strikeouts through 5.2 innings.

Garrett Crochet (1-0) with a 1.38 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed zero runs on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts though eight innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Red Sox Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +168

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

Time: 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT

TV: NESN/SNET

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays were unimpressive last season and didn't do much toward a 74-88 record, but they have started this season with a 5-5 record and have lost three in a row. They struggled behind the plate last season but have started this year red-hot. However, their pitching has not improved between the two seasons, at least not yet. Andres Gimenez, Anthony Santander, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Will Wagner, and George Springer have all started the season playing very well on this offense. Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassit are the two pitchers that stand out the most for the Blue Jays after some off-season moves where Jose Berrios and Yusei Kikuchi left. They have talent, but the question remains if they can keep this momentum going all year because they have started red-hot.

The Blue Jays are starting Jose Berrios on the mound. He has a 0-1 record, a 6.75 ERA, and a 1.69 WHIP. He's allowed eight runs on 13 hits with five walks and 13 strikeouts through two starts. He has a K/BB ratio of 2.6 as well. Berrios has had a rough start to the MLB season, and the matchup against the Red Sox will not help him much. This is a tough matchup for him to try and rebound against.

The Blue Jays' offense was just below average last season, with a .241 batting average, but this season, it has jumped to a team batting average of .257 through 10 games. Springer, Gimenez, and Bichette lead the team in most batting categories. Springer leads in batting average at .379 and in OBP at .520. Gimenez leads the team in three home runs and RBI at seven. Finally, Bichette leads the team in total hits with 12. This offense has a big challenge against Crochet, especially with how well he played in his last outing. The Blue Jays' offense has sputtered recently, and Crochet can take advantage.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox had the epitome of a mediocre season last year, finishing with an 81-81 record. They are 6-4 this season to start the year and have won five straight. Statistically, the Red Sox were great in offense last season but have started slow this season. The pitching has been average and has not changed much from last season to this season. Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Kristian Campbell, Trevor Story, Cedanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu have held down the fort for a solid offense for the Red Sox. Then, Tanner Houck, Garrett Crochet, and the new addition, Walker Buehler, make up a formidable pitching lineup. Their pitching and offense should be much better this season. The Red Sox have a lot of expectations this season and are showing off that potential now.

The Red Sox are starting Garrett Crochet on the mound. He has a 1-0 record, a 1.38 ERA, and a 0.92 WHIP. He's allowed two runs on nine hits with three walks and 12 strikeouts in his two starts through 13 innings. Crochet has been red-hot to start the season and will be a matchup nightmare for a Blue Jays offense that has firepower but has cooled off recently.

The Red Sox's offense was great last year. They were sixth in team batting average at .252 but have jumped to fourth in batting average this season with a .283 batting average. Abreu and Bregman lead the team in most of the notable batting categories. Abreu leads in batting average at .483, in home runs with three, in RBI with 12, and in OBP at .595. Then, Bregman leads in total hits with 12. The pieces on this Red Sox offense are good enough to be the best offense in the MLB, and they have gotten red-hot recently. They have the offense to dominate Berrios with how much he has struggled to start the season.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

This is a bad matchup for Toronto. Crochet can shut down their offense, and the Red Sox have the weapons to take advantage of Berrios. The Red Sox win and cover to extend their winning streak to six.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (+108)