ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Perth: Carlos Ulberg versus Dominick Reyes continues with the prelims with a fight between Brando Pericic and Elisha Ellison in the heavyweight division at UFC Perth on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Pericic-Ellison prediction and pick.

Brando Pericic (4-1) enters UFC Perth off two blistering first-round stoppages over Orion Kenny and Tumanako Phillips, flashing fast hands and heavyweight power. Before that surge, he suffered a rear-naked choke loss to Randall Rayment, exposing grappling gaps he has since addressed in camp. Pericic’s momentum and early finishing danger are undeniable as he readies for Elisha Ellison.

Elisha Ellison (5-1) storms into UFC Perth with three straight first-round finishes, stopping Rafael Brewster, Spur Roundstone, and Johnnie Burlington with explosive power. His lone setback came via submission to Dave Pearson in 2024, a lesson that sharpened his takedown defense and urgency in scrambles heading into Brando Pericic.

Here are the UFC Perth Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Perth odds: Brando Pericic-Elisha Ellison odds

Brando Pericic: -205

Elisha Ellison: +170

Over 1.5 rounds: +175

Under 1.5 rounds: -230

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Brando Pericic will win

Last Fight: (W) Orion Kenny – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 (3 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Brando Pericic’s most compelling path to victory over Elisha Ellison at UFC Perth is the blend of speed, technique, and finishing instincts he showcased in his latest fights. Pericic lands crisp combinations and finishes exchanges with power, as seen in his lightning-fast TKO over Phillips, giving him instant knockout threat against explosive brawlers like Ellison.

Pericic’s ability to avoid wide looping shots and punish Ellison’s defensive lapses will be crucial. If Pericic manages distance and counters Ellison’s aggression with sharp timing, he can slow the pace and force Ellison onto the back foot, nullifying some of Ellison’s early round danger.

Defensively, Pericic has shown improvement against grapplers and can utilize his own wrestling if pressed. His experience in bouncing back from a submission loss, matched with his composure in scrambles, could push Ellison into uncomfortable territory if the bout winds up on the mat.

Should Pericic stick to his technical roots, stay fluid, and pressure at calculated points, he stands a strong chance at either a decisive finish or decision win. His versatile striking and rapid adjustments provide the edge to overcome Ellison’s power and momentum in a heavyweight clash.

Article Continues Below

Why Elisha Ellison will win

Last Fight: (W) Rafael Brewster – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (4 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Elisha Ellison’s explosive finishing power gives him a dangerous edge over Brando Pericic in their UFC Perth heavyweight showdown. Ellison has steamrolled regional competition with five first-round finishes, often overwhelming opponents with aggressive flurries and relentless pressure from the opening bell.

His ability to close distance and swarm foes makes him especially threatening against Pericic, who prefers to work at range and control exchanges. If Ellison exploits Pericic’s occasional defensive lapses and crowds him along the fence, his heavy hands can turn the tide in an instant, prompting quick momentum swings and possible early KO opportunities.

Ellison has also improved his takedown defense and scrambles since his sole submission loss, allowing him to stay standing and fully use his athleticism. Maintaining forward momentum and laying on volume could exhaust Pericic’s preference for patient, technical striking, forcing mistakes as the fight progresses.

Should Ellison impose his trademark pace and unleash aggression in the pocket, he has all the tools to overwhelm Pericic before the final bell. With raw knockout ability and a habit of fast starts, Ellison has a legitimate shot to notch another highlight-reel finish in Perth.

Final Brando Pericic-Elisha Ellison prediction & pick

This heavyweight prospect bout at UFC Perth between Brando Pericic and Elisha Ellison pits two finishers with aggressive styles against each other, promising a clash of quick starts and heavy hands. Pericic wields sharp striking and technical polish, entering with momentum from a 17-second TKO, while Ellison brings a string of five first-round stoppages, fueled by relentless pressure and raw knockout power.

Both fighters have clear strengths, but the contrasting approaches will decide the outcome. Pericic’s best path is to manage range, use his speed, and catch Ellison rushing in with composed counters. If Pericic times his shots and forces Ellison into mid-range exchanges, he can neutralize wild swings and potentially stun Ellison with precision rather than sheer volume.

However, Ellison’s furious pace and habit of blitzing early have overwhelmed less durable opponents, giving him the edge in chaos. If he can back Pericic up, force cornered exchanges against the cage, and unload tight combinations, Ellison is poised to keep the fight in his comfort zone and chase an early finish.

Ultimately, the prediction favors Ellison by stoppage. His proven ability to swarm from the opening bell, coupled with a knack for capitalizing on defensive lapses, puts him in prime position to extend Pericic’s rough luck against power punchers. Expect Ellison to notch a first or second-round TKO with his signature aggression in Perth.

Final Brando Pericic-Elisha Ellison Prediction & Pick: Elisha Ellison (+170), Under 1.5 Rounds (-230)