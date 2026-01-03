The Las Vegas Raiders' relationship with star edge-rusher Maxx Crosby might be beyond repair. The two sides remain at odds as the regular season comes to a close, making an offseason trade well within reason.

The general feeling of the situation is that the Raiders might be open to trading Crosby “for the first time,” according to Dianna Russini of ‘The Athletic.' Russini noted that the “two sides remain strained,” and the team is not sure if, how, or when it will be repaired.

Crosby has been at odds with the Raiders since they informed him ahead of Week 17 that he would not play in their final two games, seemingly to aid their tank for the No. 1 pick. The team wanted him to address a lingering knee surgery by having surgery as soon as possible, much to the star defender's dismay.

After reportedly storming out of the building, Crosby responded by posting a video of himself playing basketball once Las Vegas placed him on injured reserve. He has not yet outright requested a trade, but that could be what comes next once the trade market reopens.

The development comes just one year after Crosby inked a three-year, $105 million extension to remain with the Raiders through the 2029 season. That deal initially made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, but it would be quickly topped multiple times later that same offseason.

Crosby's deal complicates any future trades, which would likely require multiple teams to make logistics work. However, there will be many suitors willing to pay the price for a player of his caliber.

Raiders' chaotic upcoming offseason involving Maxx Crosby

A potential Maxx Crosby trade would only add to what will be a hectic offseason in store for the Raiders. After just one year on the job, general manager John Spytek is already under fire for the team and roster he constructed in Las Vegas.

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is already out, and a few more pieces are expected to receive the axe. First-year head coach Pete Carroll might be safe, but quarterback Geno Smith is more than likely done.

After throwing away the No. 1 pick in 2025, the Raiders are almost certain to have the coveted draft selection in 2026. The team could still change a lot between January and April, when Spytek will likely use his pick on reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.