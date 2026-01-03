As the Cleveland Browns (4-12) prepare to close out the 2025 NFL season with a Week 18 road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-10) on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS, a new report suggests the organization may be nearing a significant leadership change.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported this week that Cleveland has begun preliminary work on potential head-coaching options and is leaning toward moving on from Kevin Stefanski, despite his résumé that includes two NFL Coach of the Year awards.

“The Cleveland Browns have done some background work to gather information on potential head-coaching options, and are leaning toward moving on from two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski. With the success of EVP and general manager Andrew Berry’s most recent draft, he’s likely to stay, but those discussions are ongoing heading into Cleveland’s final game at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Browns are 4-12 after finishing 3-14 in 2024,” Russini wrote.

Stefanski has led the Browns for six seasons, compiling a 44-56 regular-season record while navigating frequent roster turnover and instability at quarterback. Cleveland reached the postseason twice under his leadership, posting a 1-2 record in playoff games.

Browns enter critical offseason amid uncertainty around Kevin Stefanski

The Browns’ most recent postseason appearance came in the 2023 season, when they qualified for the playoffs but were eliminated by the Houston Texans in the wild-card round. That loss marked the team’s last playoff game under Stefanski.

Cleveland’s struggles in 2025 have placed increased scrutiny on the coaching staff as the franchise evaluates its direction entering the offseason. While the Browns have endured another disappointing finish in the AFC North, the report indicates continuity could remain in the front office, with Andrew Berry expected to retain his role following a well-regarded recent draft class.

Sunday’s matchup in Cincinnati now looms as a potential final game for Stefanski on the Browns’ sideline, with organizational discussions continuing as the season concludes.