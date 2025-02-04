ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Bruins play the second of back-to-back games as they face the New York Rangers. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Bruins enter Tuesday night at 26-22-6 on the year, which places them in sixth in the Atlantic Division. They will be finishing their homestand on Tuesday night, as the Bruins face the Minnesota Wild. After the game, they will travel to face the Rangers on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are 25-23-4 on the year, placing them in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division. In their last game, the Rangers faced the Vegas Golden Knights. Jack Eichel scored on the power play in the first period to give the Golden Knights the lead. In the second period, Alexis Lafreniere tied the game, but Jack Eichel would score again to give Vegas the lead heading into the third period. In the third period, Mika Zibanejad tied the game on a power play goal. The Rangers would then get goals from K'Andre Miller and Artemi Panarin to take a 4-2 victory. In the process, Jonathan Quick won his 400th game as he stopped 34 of 36 shots in the victory.

Here are the Bruins-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Rangers Odds

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +146

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Bruins vs Rangers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Bruins is led by David Pastrnak, joined by Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie. Pastrnak leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 27 goals and 38 assists, good for 65 points. Further, he has six goals and nine assists on the power play. Zacha is third on the team in points with 12 goals and 20 assists this year. Geekie is fifth on the team in points this year, coming in with 15 goals and 12 assists.

Playing on the second line, and sitting second in goals, assists, and points is Brad Marchand. Marchand has 19 goals and 23 assists, good for 42 points. He also has four goals and seven assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Elias Lindholm. Lindholm has nine goals and 19 assists this year. Finally, Mason Lohrei has three goals and 20 assists from the blue line this year.

With Jeremy Swayman playing on Tuesday night, Joonas Korpisalo is expected to be in goal for the Bruins in this one. He is 9-5-2 on the year with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. He is 2-2-0 in his last four games but has two games giving up one or fewer goals.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers' top line is led by Artemi Panarin. He leads the team in goals and points this year, coming in with 22 goals and 34 assists, good for 56 total points. He has eight goals and 11 assists on the power play. Panarin is joined on the top line by Mika Zibanejad. Zibanejad is third on the team in points, coming in with ten goals and 23 assists this year. they are joined by newcomer J.T. Miller. Miller has two goals and two assists in his two games with the Rangers.

Meanwhile, Adam Fox is second on the team in points this year, playing from the blue line. He has three goals and 38 assists this year, good for 41 total points. Finally, Vincent Trochek leads the second line for the Rangers. He is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 15 goals and 17 assists this year. He has four goals and six assists on the power play.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to be in goal for the Rangers in this one. He is 17-18-2 on the year with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. His last five starts have been a mixed back of results. He has two starts giving up five goals, but also two starts giving up one or fewer goals.

Final Bruins-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. the Rangers are scoring just 2.98 goals per game this year, but scoring better as of late, scoring 25 goals over their last seven games. Further, they are 20th in the NHL in goals-against per game while sitting eighth in the NHL on the penalty kill. Meanwhile, the Bruins are scoring 2.76 goals per game, and are 24th in the NHL in goals against per game. Further, the defense has not been great recently. In the last five games, they have allowed 17 goals. With them coming in off a game Tuesday night, take the Rangers to get the win in this one.

Final Bruins-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-178)