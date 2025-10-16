ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Rio: Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen continues on the prelims with a fight between Bruno Silva and HyunSung Park in the flyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Silva-Park prediction and pick.

Bruno Silva (14-7-2) enters UFC Vancouver, recently dropping a third-round TKO to Joshua Van after an impressive first-round stoppage of Manel Kape that showcased his explosive flyweight power. The Brazilian veteran looks to rebound and reassert himself in the division as he comes into his fight this weekend against HyunSung Park.

HyunSung Park (10-1) most recently suffered his first career loss via second-round submission to Tatsuro Taira after earning a dominant first-round submission victory against Carlos Hernandez. The slick Korean grappler looks to rebound strongly as he comes into his fight this weekend against Bruno Silva.

Here are the UFC Vancouver Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vancouver odds: Bruno Silva-HyunSung Park odds

Bruno Silva: +200

HyunSung Park: -245

Over 1.5 rounds: -210

Under 1.5 rounds: +160

Why Bruno Silva will win

Last Fight: (L) Joshua Van – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 10 (6 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Bruno Silva possesses the experience advantage and finishing instinct that should propel him to victory against HyunSung Park at UFC Vancouver. The Brazilian veteran has faced significantly higher-level competition throughout his UFC tenure, including battles with Manel Kape and Joshua Van, giving him invaluable experience against elite flyweight opposition that Park has yet to encounter.​​

Silva's diverse finishing ability makes him dangerous everywhere, with knockout power in his hands and elite-level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills that have produced multiple submission victories. His forward pressure and aggressive style could overwhelm Park's more measured approach, especially if Silva can force scrambles where his superior grappling experience becomes a factor.​

Park's recent loss to Tatsuro Taira exposed potential vulnerabilities when facing top-tier competition, as he was submitted in just his second UFC appearance after dominating lesser opponents. Silva's power punching and ability to end fights with single shots could catch Park off guard, particularly if the Korean fighter becomes overly focused on his grappling game plan.​​

The veteran's motivation to rebound from consecutive losses should provide extra urgency and focus for Silva in this crucial matchup. His experience in high-pressure situations and proven ability to perform when his back is against the wall gives him the edge to secure a first or second-round finish, likely by knockout as he capitalizes on Park's defensive lapses during exchanges.​

Why HyunSung Park will win

Last Fight: (L) Tatsuro Taira – SUB R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 9 (4 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

HyunSung Park possesses the youth, technical precision, and grappling superiority to overcome Bruno Silva's power threat at UFC Vancouver. At 29 years old, Park brings elite submission skills with 2.4 submission attempts per 15 minutes and superior striking defense at 59%, giving him multiple pathways to victory while limiting Silva's dangerous counters.​​

The Korean prospect's calculated approach and distance management should neutralize Silva's primary weapon – his knockout power in chaotic exchanges. Park's ability to stay composed under pressure, demonstrated throughout his career, contrasts sharply with Silva's tendency to engage in wild, momentum-swinging brawls that have led to him absorbing significant damage in recent losses.​​

Silva's recent struggles against elite competition cannot be ignored, as he's been dropped multiple times and stopped in consecutive fights against Manel Kape and Joshua Van. The 35-year-old Brazilian's chin appears compromised after years of wars, while his defensive lapses have become more pronounced as he desperately hunts for power shots.​​

Park's well-rounded skill set and superior fight IQ should allow him to dictate pace and positioning throughout the contest. His takedown threats will keep Silva guessing, while his submission expertise provides multiple finishing opportunities once the fight hits the mat, making him the clear favorite to secure either a decision victory or late submission as Silva fades in the later rounds.​​

Final Bruno Silva-HyunSung Park prediction & pick

This flyweight clash between Bruno Silva and HyunSung Park at UFC Vancouver presents a compelling battle between experience and youth, with both fighters seeking to establish momentum in the competitive 125-pound division. Silva brings the veteran presence and knockout power demonstrated throughout his UFC tenure, while Park enters with technical precision and an impressive 10-1 record that includes dominant submission victories.​​

The key factor lies in Silva's recent struggles against elite competition, having suffered consecutive stoppage losses to Manel Kape and Joshua Van that exposed defensive vulnerabilities and potential chin deterioration. Park's superior striking defense (59% vs Silva's lower rate) and calculated approach should allow him to avoid the Brazilian's power shots while implementing his own game plan.​​

Park's grappling advantage becomes crucial, as his 2.4 submission attempts per 15 minutes and superior takedown accuracy give him multiple avenues to victory once the fight hits the mat. Silva's tendency to engage in wild exchanges plays directly into Park's strengths, as the Korean can capitalize on defensive lapses with takedowns or counters.​​

The youth and technical precision of Park should prove decisive against the declining Silva. Expect Park to weather early pressure, utilize his superior grappling to control positioning, and secure either a second-round submission or clear decision victory as he rebounds from his loss to Tatsuro Taira.​​

Final Bruno Silva-HyunSung Park Prediction & Pick: HyunSung Park (-245), Over 1.5 Rounds (-210)