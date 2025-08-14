ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC 319 Prelims are finally here from the United Center in Chicago as we open the action with a betting prediction and pick in the Middleweight (185) Division. Dangerous finishers will meet as North Carolina's Bryan Battle takes on Uzbekistan's Nursulton Ruziboev. Check the UFC odds for our Battle-Ruziboev prediction and pick.

Bryan Battle (12-2) has gone an impressive 7-1-0-1 since winning The Ultimate Fighter Season 29. He comes into this fight off back-to-back wins, one of which included a ‘Performance of the Night' KO over Kevin Jousset. He comes in as the rightful betting favorite looking for another exciting performance. Battle stands 6-foot-1 with a 77-inch reach.

Nursulton Ruziboev (36-9-2) is currently 4-1 under the UFC banner since 2023. He's managed to notch three of those four wins by KO/TKO and his only loss has come against a top contender in Joaquin Buckley, so expect Ruziboev to make some noise in this fight as the underdog. He stands 6-foot-5 with a 76-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 319 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 319 Odds: Bryan Battle-Nursulton Ruziboev Odds

Bryan Battle: -170

Nursulton Ruziboev: +142

Over 2.5 rounds: -110

Under 2.5 rounds: -120

Why Bryan Battle Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Randy Brown – S DEC

Last 5: 4-0-0-1

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 5 SUB

Bryan Battle was tested by Randy Brown during his last fight, but narrowly managed to win the striking totals 109-80 despite allowing two takedowns. Battle continues to show his ability to evolve with each passing fight and since his time on TUF, he's matured greatly in terms of his decision-making and toughness throughout a fight.

Battle remains dangerous during every part of a fight as he possesses a tremendous chin and ability to keep walking forward after getting hit. He's not afraid to mix things up with his kicking game, but he'll certainly need to continue working on his takedown defense if he wants to keep his success going.

During this fight, I expect Battle to withstand Ruziboev's attacks without giving him much respect and immediately crowding his space. He'll have to deal with a slight height disadvantage, but we've seen Battle find offense in as many creative ways to eventually figure this opponent out.

Why Nursulton Ruziboev Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Dustin Stoltzfus – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 14 KO/TKO, 20 SUB

Nursulton Ruziboev looked dominant during his last win over Dustin Stoltzfus, controlling the striking distance early and neutralizing the majority of his opponent's offense. With his staggering size at 6-foot-5, he's extremely long for the division and a tough puzzle to figure out. During this fight, he could stand to see success if he remains patient enough to counter Battle during the striking entries.

Ruziboev also has a very strong chin in his own right, so he could pose a problem if Battle is unable to get him out of there early into the fight. His cardio needs to slightly improve if he wants a chance against faster-paced opponents, but he should do a fine job of slowing this fight down if he's able to land his counter jabs and deter Battle from marching forward.

Ruziboev has a world of experience behind him and although he's been facing UFC-level competition just in these last few years, his long line of finishing opponents with knockouts and submissions alike makes him a dangerous opponent for anyone. He's sneaky with his standing guillotine and could become a problem if he's able to have success taking Battle down like his previous opponent did.

Final Bryan Battle-Nursulton Ruziboev Prediction & Pick

This is a very interesting matchup given the similar skill set of both sides here. Both fighters have very solid chins, so it's no surprise that the total is set at 2.5 Rounds. Bryan Battle has been the much more aggressive and brutal finisher up to this point, so it'll be interesting to see if he comes into another fight looking to make a big statement.

Ruziboev, on the other hand, has been able to win his fights in a wider variety of ways, making for a well-rounded attack in all aspects of the fight. His height advantage should serve him well in countering over the top of Bryan Battle.

However, I think Bryan Battle is tough enough to walk through some of these strikes as he lands his own offense. Still, I don't see this being a pretty fight and both men should walk away visibly battered. However, Battle's use of his kicking game to all three levels should provide a nuance that helps him during this fight, ultimately winning it in the later rounds.

Final Bryan Battle-Nursulton Ruziboev Prediction & Pick: Bryan Battle (-170)