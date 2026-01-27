ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again to bring you a betting prediction and pick for the upcoming NBA slate, this next matchup taking place in the Eastern Conference. The Milwaukee Bucks (18-26) will take on the Philadelphia 76ers (24-21) with Philadelphia leading the season series 2-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Bucks-76ers prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference standings following their most recent 102-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets. After their game against Dallas was postponed, they'll make another appearance here hoping to break their two-game losing skid.

The Philadelphia 76ers are sixth in the East, most recently falling to the Charlotte Hornets 130-93. They've now also lost back-to-back contests and have gone 3-6 over their last nine games, so Philadelphia will be searching for better fortunes in this game as well.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Bucks vs. 76ers Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +10.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 219.5 (-112)

Under: 219.5 (-108)

Bucks vs. 76ers Key Injuries

Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf – OUT) / Kevin Porter Jr. (oblique – OUT) / Taurean Prince (neck – OUT)

Philadelphia: Quentin Grimes (ankle – OUT)

Bucks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

Article Continues Below

The Philadelphia 76ers are 12-13 at home this season. The Milwaukee Bucks are 9-14 on the road.

The 76ers are 18-7 as betting favorites. The Bucks are 8-16 as the underdogs.

The 76ers are 25-20 ATS overall, 11-14 ATS at home. The Bucks are 19-25 ATS overall, 11-12 ATS on the road.

The Bucks are 8-2 outright, 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against the 76ers.

The Bucks are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

The 76ers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Milwaukee's last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Philadelphia's last six games.

Keys to Bucks vs. 76ers Matchup

The 76ers have owned the matchup 2-0 against the Bucks this season and Milwaukee may have a tough time earning their first win over Philadelphia without the help of Giannis Antetokounmpo. There is no set time table for his return and head coach Doc Rivers has called the injury “concerning” given his team's current standing. The Bucks are certainly “concerned” as their record is just 3-11 without Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup this season. Two of those losses came against the 76ers as Giannis failed to make the start in their previous two meetings as well.

The Philadelphia 76ers, although struggling at the moment, have been the much more consistent team in terms of scoring the ball opposite the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks will have an even tougher time replacing Antetokounmpo and his all-encompassing production, while the 76ers have found ways to win in situations without Joel Embiid in their lineup.

Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe should see a much more advantageous matchup against Bucks' Ryan Rollins and AJ Green. The next highest average scorer behind Giannis is Kevin Porter Jr, who is hurt, followed by Bobby Portis averaging 16.1 PPG. Expect his production to see a massive increase moving forward without Antetokounmpo, but he may be mismatched against Joel Embiid pending the injury report for Philadelphia.

The 76ers are the rightful favorites in this game and they've controlled the rebounding efforts in both previous meetings without Antetokounmpo on the floor. While Rollins and Green have certainly stepped up during the absence, they'll need a near-perfect effort to match the production of Maxey and Edgecombe on the other side. A win here would certainly boost Milwaukee's confidence moving forward as they're still unproven without the services of Giannis on the floor.

Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing for a rough patch without Giannis Antetokounmpo available for the unforeseeable future, so it'll be interesting to see how Doc Rivers rallies his team and attempts their save their playoffs chances. The 76ers are in a similar situaton, with and without Joel Embiid sporadically, but Tyrese Maxey has proven he's able to carry this team with his scoring even when Embiid is off the floor.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo out with no time table for return, there's no reason to back the Milwaukee Bucks with any sort of confidence until they can show some life without their franchise star. This should be a get-back spot for the 76ers to continue remaining positive with their overall record, so we'll side with them to cover the spread in what should be a decisive win. Furthermore, we'll take the over as the scoring will be extremely volatile throughout this one, but should creep over the relatively low total.

Final Bucks-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -10.5 (-110); OVER 219.5 (-112)