The Raiders are reportedly standing firm on their significant asking price for Maxx Crosby, even after a major trade with the Baltimore Ravens fell through this week.

Crosby's failure to pass a physical led the Ravens to reclaim their draft assets, but the Raiders continue to demand two NFL first-round picks from any potential buyer.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, there is still a high demand for the superstar edge rusher, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirming that the organization is fielding calls from teams willing to work around Crosby's current recovery timeline.

While speculation about Crosby's future intensifies, the mindset of the three-time Pro Bowler seems focused on making a dominant return. Reports also from Russini on X indicate that Crosby is currently at the Raiders’ facility continuing his rehabilitation.

Although Las Vegas could still trade him, there is a realistic possibility that he remains with the team through the 2026 season.

Regardless of where he ends up, a source close to the situation told Russini that “Maxx is going to be a monster this year, as an ‘F you' to Baltimore.”

This motivation stems from the Ravens' controversial decision to withdraw from the trade, fueling the narrative that Crosby is eager to prove his health and elite status on the field.

The fallout from the failed trade has reportedly left several front offices across the NFL feeling “angry” at the Ravens' leadership.

And as another report from her, many people in the league believe that Baltimore had all the necessary information regarding Crosby’s knee recovery, but became hesitant before deciding to sign Trey Hendrickson to a cheaper deal.

By backing out of a high-stakes agreement after offering two first-round picks, the Ravens have sparked frustration among rival general managers, who suspect that the medical excuse may have been a convenient way to exit the deal.