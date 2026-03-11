Injuries continue to be an issue for the Chicago Bulls, especially for the new guys. Both Jaden Ivey and Anfernee Simons are out with injuries. Now, Rob Dillingham is hobbled.

On Tuesday, Dillingham sustained a puzzling wrist injury during the game against the Golden State Warriors. Although the Bulls eked out a 130-124 OT win, concerns about players' health are more precarious than ever.

Afterward, head coach Billy Donovan provided an analysis of Dillingham's injury, per Julia Poe of The Chicago Tribune. Essentially saying that it isn't awful, but that he needs time to get back into the fold.

“It’s nothing majorly serious, but he’s had some wrist issues that are going to need to get resolved in the offseason,” Donovan said. “He doesn’t feel right all the time shooting the basketball. I think that he’ll be fine once that clears itself up, but it’s been something that he’s been battling and dealing with.”

Altogether, Dillingham played 20 minutes and finished with five points and four rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are in a very delicate position. In February, they made seven trades before the Trade Deadline, leaving fans and observers asking more questions about the franchise's long-term plan.

Dillingahm arrived in Chicago from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the deal that sent Ayo Dosunmu to Minnesota. Essentially, Dillingham was brought in to have more opportunities to score and play more minutes.

However, with Ivey, Simons, and him injured, the legitimacy of the Bulls' decision-making last month is under even greater scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the Bulls will close out their five-game road trip in Los Angeles. On Thursday, they will play the Lakers and on Friday against the Clippers.