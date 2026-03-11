The Baltimore Ravens let one of their longest-tenured players leave in free agency by watching fullback Patrick Ricard sign a two-year deal with the New York Giants. The move further indicates an incoming shift in the Ravens' offense under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

Before Ricard signed with the Giants to reunite with John Harbaugh, the Ravens were not even interested in bringing him back, Dan Duggan of ‘The Athletic' reported. Their lack of interest is a clear sign that Doyle does not intend to deploy a fullback-based run game in 2026, according to Jeff Zrebiec of ‘The Athletic'.

The Ravens have been one of the most run-dominant offenses in the league for years, and ran the ball at the highest rate in the league in 2025. Such an approach only makes sense with Lamar Jackson under center and Derrick Henry lining up behind him.

Ricard was a big part of the Ravens' success, earning six Pro Bowl nods and three All-Pro selections. He has been either a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro since his third year in the league.

Doyle also relied on the ground game in his lone season with the Chicago Bears, attempting the second-most rush attempts per game last season. However, Doyle's scheme used more outside zone set-ups to maximize his running backs' speed, rather than the smash-mouth style Baltimore is used to.

Ricard has spent his entire nine-year career with the Ravens, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017. While that streak ends, Ricard will continue playing for Harbaugh, who has been his head coach for his entire career.

Before signing with the Giants, Ricard also received interest from the Cleveland Browns, per Duggan. Browns head coach Todd Monken has been his offensive coordinator with the Ravens for the last three seasons.