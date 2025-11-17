ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with a betting prediction and pick for tonight's big NBA tilt as the Milwaukee Bucks (8-6) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-5) with both teams remaining competitive in the East's Central Division. Taking a look at the upcoming odds, we'll make our Bucks-Cavs prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference, most recently falling to the Los Angeles Lakers 119-95. They've alternated wins and losses over their last 10 games for a 5-5 record, coming into this matchup against Cleveland as the road underdogs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are third in the Eastern standings, most recently beating the Memphis Grizzlies 108-100. They're 6-4 over their last 10 with a four-game winning streak during that stretch, so they'll hope to mount consecutive wins here again.

NBA Betting Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Bucks vs. Cavs Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +7.5 (-115)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -7.5 (-105)

Over: 235.5 (-105)

Under: 235.5 (-115)

Bucks vs. Cavs Key Injuries

Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable), left knee / Kevin Porter Jr. (OUT), meniscus surgery

Cleveland: Darius Garland (OUT), left toe

Bucks vs. Cavs Betting Trends

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5-2 (1-6 ATS) at home this season, the Milwaukee Bucks are 3-3 (2-4 ATS) on the road.

are 5-2 (1-6 ATS) at home this season, the are 3-3 (2-4 ATS) on the road. Overall, the Milwaukee Bucks are 7-7 ATS. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4-10 ATS.

are 7-7 ATS. The are 4-10 ATS. Both teams' O/U record is identical at 8-6.

Both teams are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The Cavaliers are 6-0 against Milwaukee in their last six meetings.

are 6-0 against in their last six meetings. Bucks' Last 5: 2-3

2-3 Cavs' Last 5: 3-2

Keys to Bucks vs. Cavs Matchup

The Milwaukee Bucks are searching for some more consistency at this point of the season, seeing their usual All-NBA effort from leader Giannis Antetokounmpo. With how big the Cavs' are in the paint, Antetokounmpo will have a challenge to score points and is likely to see a ton of work at the free-throw line. Young guard Ryan Rollins has emerged as the team's second-leading scorer with 16.9 PPG, shooting an efficient 52.6% from the field.

The Bucks have typically struggled against this Cavaliers' lineup in their previous meetings, so there will be a ton of support needed from the supporting cast around Giannis. They'll need a much better effort on the glass and while this Cavaliers' team is rebounding much more consistently, the Bucks will have to do everything in their power to disrupt any momentum in the paint. Center Myles Turner will also have to step up as this team's second-leading rebounder and shot-blocking presence.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been proving themselves as a contender in the East once again this year, hoping for a much better showing in the NBA Playoffs this time around. Donovan Mitchell is off to another blazing start, averaging 30.4 PPG (6th in NBA) and putting his team over the top in terms of their scoring. Evan Mobley, however, will be the catalyst for their success this season as their presence inside.

Mobley is currently averaging 19.2 PPG and adding 9.0 RPG, all while shooting 35.9% from three. His three-point shooting has taken a noticeable leap over the last few years and if the Cavs truly want to be dominant in the East, they'll need Mobley to tae the next step into superstardom with his offense. The defense is already there and this Cavaliers' team prides themselves on that end of the floor as a whole. This could potentially be a low-scoring game if both teams decide to dig in and play hard on the perimeters.

Bucks vs. Cavs Prediction and Pick

This should be one of the better games on today's slate given how both teams are contenders in this division year after year, but the Cleveland Cavaliers have mostly owned this matchup winning all six of their most recent meetings. Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is still dealing with a lingering knee injury, so he may not be 100% heading into this one. That could explain the spread given how physical of a defense the Cavaliers' are and how the Bucks may have limited options in scoring the ball.

Still, I expect this to be a close game for much of the first half, but it'll eventually be the Cleveland Cavaliers that pull away in the second half. The Cavs have a dominant 5-2 record at home this season and they're clearly able to feed off their home crowd's energy. Donovan Mitchell will see an advantageous matchup against Ryan Rollins, so expect him to have another productive day scoring the ball.

Cleveland is just 1-6 ATS at home, so we'll have to roll with the Milwaukee Bucks to cover while still favoring the Cavaliers to win. I think both defenses will step up to the occasion, likely causing the under to hit on the total.

Final Bucks-Cavs Prediction and Pick: Milwaukee Bucks +7.5 (-115); UNDER 235.5 (-115)