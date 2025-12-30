The Atlanta Falcons have shocked the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of Week 17’s Monday Night Football matchup. Atlanta bolted out to a 21-0 lead over Los Angeles at halftime. And Bijan Robinson has led the charge for the Falcons.

The third-year running back got Atlanta on the board with a four-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. And then Robinson added to his highlight reel near the end of the first half.

With the Falcons backed up deep in their own territory, Robinson got the ball on 1st & 10. He started right, then cut back and found the open field, outrunning multiple Rams defenders to the end zone. Robinson gave Los Angeles a 21-point lead on a career-long 93-yard rushing score.

BIJAN ROBINSON 93 YARDS! LARvsATL on ESPN/ABC

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.