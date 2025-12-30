The stars fell apart for the Chicago Bulls on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. First, Zach Collins didn't play due to a toe injury. Afterwards, Coby White went out with a calf injury after the first quarter and didn't return.

Then, when the third quarter got underway, Josh Giddey went out of the game holding his hamstring, per CHSN Sports. Finally, it was confirmed that Giddey wouldn't return.

Josh Giddey exited tonight's game following this play: pic.twitter.com/sxRrraNuHe — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) December 30, 2025

Altogether, Giddey finished the game playing 18 minutes with 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists. So far, Giddey is averaging 19.5 points, 9.2 assists, and 9.1 rebounds per game across 29 games.

Chicago came into Monday's game against Minnesota with a 15-16 record, following a 112-103 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Over the summer, Giddey was signed to a four-year $100 million contract, essentially with the promise to make him the face of the franchise.

In many ways, Giddey has risen to the occasion, currently second in the NBA with seven triple-doubles, behind Nikola Jokic with 16. To lose Giddey and White in the same game doesn't bode well for Chicago, considering they are their top two playmakers.

Josh Giddey's last injury went viral.

For a team that has had to endure injuries all year long, Giddey wasn't the exception to that rule. In November, Giddey was out with an ankle injury sustained during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Unfortunately for Giddey, the moment lived on in the ether. It was due to a crossover move by De'Andre Hunter that sent Giddey falling to the floor.

Ultimately, the Bulls lost to the Cavs 128-122, and Giddey sat out for two games.