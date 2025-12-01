ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for the NBA slate as we head to the Eastern Conference for this next showdown. The Chicago Bulls (10-9) take on the Orlando Magic (12-8) for the second time this season, the Bulls leading the series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Bulls-Magic prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, most recently falling to the Indiana Pacers 103-101. They've hit a rough patch with just three wins over their last 12 games, but they'll hope to continue their success against a Magic team they've already beaten once.

The Orlando Magic are sixth in the Eastern standings, recently beating the Detroit Pistons 112-109. They're winners of eight games over their last 10 and making a quick climb up the rankings, coming into this game as the betting favorites at home.

NBA Betting Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Bulls vs. Magic Odds

Chicago Bulls: +7.5 (-115)

Orlando Magic: -7.5 (-105)

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

Bulls vs. Magic Key Injuries

Chicago: Zach Collins, OUT (hand) / Noa Essengue, OUT (shoulder) / Isaac Okoro, OUT (lumbar) / Jalen Smith, OUT (hamstring) / Dalen Terry, Doubtful (calf)

Orlando: Paolo Banchero, OUT (groin) / Mortiz Wagner, OUT (knee)

Bulls vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Orlando Magic are 7-3 at home this season. The Chicago Bulls are 3-8 on the road.

The Magic are 9-6 when listed as betting favorites, while the Bulls are 5-4 as the underdog.

The Magic are 11-9 ATS overall, 5-5 ATS at home. The Bulls are 9-10 ATS, 3-8 ATS on the road.

The Bulls are 0-6 ATS in their last six games.

The Magic are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games.

Bulls Last 5: 1-4

1-4 Magic Last 5: 4-1

Keys to Bulls vs. Magic Matchup

These two squads will be meeting for the second time this season following a 110-98 Chicago win in the first game. Paolo Banchero led all scorers with 24 points during that game, but he'll notably be absent this time around with a groin injury. However, the Magic have been able to make due in games he's missed, posting a 6-2 record when Banchero isn't on the floor. The Bulls are also struggling on the defensive side of the ball, so a Magic team with ball movement at home could cover this moderate spread as they've been able to do during this most recent stretch.

The Bulls, on the other hand, have seriously cooled off since the season started and they're looking much more like the version of themselves from a year ago. Josh Giddey continues to lead the team in points (20.5) and assists (9.3), but he's impressively also leading them in rebounds per game (10.0). Averaging right around a triple-double, he's the sole catalyst for their offensive success. Furthermore, veteran Nikola Vucevic has five games of 20 or more points, all but one resulting in a win for his team.

The key for the Bulls to break their current streak is for Vucevic to have another production game. Guard Coby White returning to the lineup in mid-November has also given the Bulls a boost as he's averaging 24.2 PPG through his first five starts. They'll need to lean on his production heavily in taking some pressure off Giddey on the perimeters.

The Magic are right around the middle of the NBA pack in terms of defensive efficiency rating, but their offense has been clicking as a byproduct. Franz Wagner is shooting a solid 47.4% from the field and he's always creating opportunities for teammates with the ball in his hands. He's taken the lead on this team with Paolo Banchero out and although the pair complements each other well when sharing the floor, Wagner is having another chance to shine as one of the more consistent young talents in the league. Look for him to have a solid game during this matchup, averaging 18.1 PPG against the Bulls over his career.

Bulls vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

With both teams sporting similar statistics and always close to each other in the Eastern standings, we should be in for another close meeting with stars Josh Giddey and Franz Wagner leading the way for their respective squads. The Magic have been much hotter as of late and they're 6-2 without Paolo Banchero this season.

The Bulls, while starting well, have hit a rough patch and will need to make adjustments to get back on the right track. Still, they've been successful in the past against Orlando, so expect another tough game defensively out of the Bulls.

If Nikola Vucevic is able to have a dominant game on the glass while adding 20 points against his former team, the Bulls should be able to cover this spread with ease. However, the Magic have performed well at home this season and they've been covering the spread at a high clip. We'll roll with the Orlando Magic for our final prediction in a tighter defensive battle.

Final Bulls-Magic Prediction and Pick: Orlando Magic -7.5 (-105); UNDER 239.5 (-110)