If only Charles Dickens could have written a novel that described the best of times and the worst of times. That would be the premise for discussing the Chicago Bears' turnaround success.

Last year, they were in a state of despair, with a last-place5-12 record in the previous place, combined with the firing of then-head coach Matt Eberflus. One year later, the Bears are in first place in the NFC North with an 11-4 record. Their thrilling overtime win over the rival Green Bay Packers last weekend gave them a significant boost.

Another element of their success has been the evolving relationship between QB Caleb Williams and head coach Ben Johnson. On Tuesday, Williams shared that he had to grow to know Johnson after a rocky start, per CHGO Bears.

“It felt like our relationship was pretty fragile … Like geez, it doesn’t seem like he likes me.”

“It felt like our relationship was pretty fragile … Like geez, it doesn’t seem like he likes me.” Caleb Williams opens up about how long it took him to figure out Ben Johnson: pic.twitter.com/oBvbo3tfwk — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) December 23, 2025

On Dec. 28, the Bears will take on the San Francisco 49ers. After that, they will conclude the regular season against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 4. Chicago has already clinched a playoff spot as the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Article Continues Below

The evolution of the relationship between Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson

From the time Ben Johnson was hired as the head coach, he made it a crucial point to get the most out of Williams. After all, Williams was partly blamed for the Bears' struggles the previous year, even though the numbers showed he had a solid rookie season.

Altogether, Williams threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and achieved a QB rating of 87.8. At first, there was a healthy dose of skepticism, and at times, they didn't see eye to eye. But ultimately, Johnson and Williams would work together regularly. Even Johnson would give Williams the benefit of the doubt when making a mistake.

All that put together has put the Bears in a position they hadn't been in a long time.