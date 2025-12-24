The Baltimore Ravens will be fighting for their playoff lives when they take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 17. However, they may have to go into battle without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson did not practice on Tuesday as he battles through a back injury, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. While the Ravens just conducted a walkthrough, the fact Jackson wasn't even estimated to participate paints a dark cloud over his Week 17 status.

The quarterback suffered his back injury in the second quarter of the Ravens' 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots. He never made his return after leaving, leading to concern. The missed practice will only force Baltimore fans to hold their breath future. The Ravens are sure to keep a close on Jackson throughout the practice week.

Injuries have been no stranger to Jackson or the Ravens at large in 2025, partially to blame for their 7-8 record. But with Baltimore clinging onto any playoff hopes, they're hopeful their star quarterback can make his return.

In the 12 games Jackson has played in this season, he's completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,311 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. Furthermore, the quarterback has added 340 yards and two touchdowns through the run game.

If Baltimore wants to take down Green Bay, they know their chances are much better with Jackson on the field. However, they may still opt to play things cautious despite their playoff standing. Jackson is their star player after all. The Ravens at least want to see him return to practice before giving the Week 17 green light.