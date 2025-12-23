South Carolina football secured a key offseason win Tuesday, as defensive end Dylan Stewart confirmed his return for his junior season. The move followed the recent decision by quarterback LaNorris Sellers to stay, locking in stability on both sides of the roster during a critical reset.

The former five star recruit and rising SEC pass rusher chose continuity over the transfer portal, agreeing to an NIL deal that places him among the highest compensated non-quarterbacks in college football. The move signals a focused retention effort during a pivotal offseason for the program.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel took to X, (formerly known as Twitter), reporting Stewart finalized his return with a deal placing him near the top of the national NIL market, underscoring the financial commitment behind the decision.

“Per ESPN sources, Stewart is expected to be to among the country’s highest paid players. He’s signed his deal with the Gamecocks to return.”

The decision carries weight beyond finances. South Carolina finished the 2025 season at 4-8 and faced mounting pressure after offensive coordinator Mike Shula was dismissed midseason. Retaining cornerstone players like Stewart and Sellers stabilizes the roster while new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles installs his offensive system ahead of 2026.

Stewart’s decision may prove even more significant on the defensive side. As the team’s most disruptive edge presence, his return preserves the ceiling of a unit that struggled for consistency during SEC play but flashed high-end potential. Keeping a projected future NFL Draft pick in Columbia prevents a talent drain that often follows losing seasons and staff turnover.

Sellers’ return ensures continuity at quarterback, allowing the offense to prioritize development rather than replacement this spring. Stewart’s presence anchors the defense, preserving the ceiling of a unit that showed flashes despite SEC struggles. Together, the announcements shift the program’s outlook, positioning South Carolina football with renewed stability and momentum heading into a critical 2026 buildup.