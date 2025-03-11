ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a Big East Tournament matchup between Butler and Providence. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Butler-Providence prediction and pick.

In the BIG EAST Tournament, Butler faces Providence on Wednesday. The Bulldogs, seeded 9th, are coming off a tough loss to Creighton, while the 8th-seeded Friars look to build momentum. Butler's Jahmyl Telfort and Patrick McCaffrey will need to match Providence's balanced attack, led by Jayden Pierre. The Friars have struggled with injuries, but their recent win against DePaul shows resilience. This matchup could be closely contested, with Butler's outside shooting facing Providence's defensive pressure. The winner will advance to face tougher competition in the tournament bracket. Expect a high-intensity battle between these BIG EAST foes.

Big East Tournament Odds: Butler-Providence Odds

Butler: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -125

Providence: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +105

Over: 149.5 (-108)

Under: 149.5 (-112)

How to Watch Butler vs. Providence

Time: 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Butler is poised to beat and cover the spread against Providence in their BIG EAST Tournament matchup on Wednesday. The Bulldogs have shown resilience, particularly in their recent win over Providence, where they edged out an 82-81 victory. Jahmyl Telfort, Butler's leading scorer, has been instrumental in these close contests, averaging 16.2 points per game. His ability to perform under pressure will be crucial against a Providence team that has struggled with consistency, especially in the second half of games. Butler's offense, ranked 45th in adjusted efficiency, should capitalize on Providence's defensive vulnerabilities, especially given the Friars' recent struggles with injuries and lineup consistency.

Butler's chances of covering the spread are further bolstered by Providence's recent form. The Friars have a dismal 1-9 record in their last ten games, indicating a lack of momentum heading into the tournament. Despite Providence's strong three-point shooting, Butler's overall shooting percentage of 45.8% suggests they can keep pace with the Friars' offense. Additionally, Butler's recent performances have shown a slight edge in defensive efficiency compared to their opponents' scoring averages, which could limit Providence's scoring opportunities. Given these factors, Butler's balanced attack and recent success against Providence make them a strong bet to not only win but also cover the spread on Wednesday. The Bulldogs' motivation to honor their seniors and make a statement in the tournament will also play a significant role in their performance.

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win

Providence is well-positioned to beat and cover the spread against Butler in their BIG EAST Tournament matchup on Wednesday. Despite recent struggles, the Friars have a strong historical advantage over Butler, boasting a 20-7 all-time record against them, including a 3-0 mark in the BIG EAST Tournament. Providence's three-point shooting prowess, averaging 9.3 successful attempts per game, could be a decisive factor, especially since Butler concedes an average of 7.4 three-pointers per game. Bensley Joseph's impressive three-point shooting, hitting 40% of his attempts, will be crucial in stretching Butler's defense and creating scoring opportunities.

Providence's rebounding strength, led by Oswin Erhunmwunse, could also neutralize Butler's interior scoring, which averages only 29.2 points per game in the paint2. Although Providence has faced significant injuries, including the loss of Bryce Hopkins and Jabri Abdur-Rahim for the season, their recent performances show resilience, particularly in close games. Given Butler's inconsistent form and Providence's historical dominance in tournament matchups, the Friars have a good chance of overcoming their recent slump and securing a win. Additionally, Providence's experience in high-pressure tournament games could give them an edge in a closely contested matchup. With Butler favored by only 1.5 points, Providence covering the spread is a viable outcome if they can capitalize on their strengths and contain Butler's offense.

Final Butler-Providence Prediction & Pick

In the BIG EAST Tournament matchup between Butler and Providence, Providence will win and cover the spread. Despite recent struggles, Providence's historical dominance over Butler, with an 8-2 record in their last ten meetings, suggests they can overcome their current form. The Friars' strong three-point shooting, averaging 9.3 made threes per game, will challenge Butler's defense, which allows 7.4 three-pointers per game15. Additionally, Providence's rebounding prowess, led by Oswin Erhunmwunse, could limit Butler's interior scoring. Given Butler's recent losses and poor performance against the spread, Providence's experience and historical success make them a favorable pick to cover the +1.5 spread. This matchup could be closely contested, but Providence's strengths and Butler's weaknesses suggest the Friars will emerge victorious.

Final Butler-Providence Prediction & Pick: Providence: +1.5 (-110), Under 149.5 (-112)