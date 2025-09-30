ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 8 continues with a fight between Christopher Alvidrez and Eliezer Kubanza in the welterweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Alvidrez-Kubanza prediction and pick.

Christopher Alvidrez (6-1) comes in hot after first-round TKOs over Takashi Sato and Albert Gonzales, showcasing his finishing power. Alvidrez has sharpened his aggression for four straight wins by knockout, looking to make one more when he takes on the undefeated Eliezer Kubanza on this week's episode of the Contender Series.

Eliezer Kubanza (7-0) rides an undefeated streak, recently winning a hard-fought decision over Zagid Gaydarov after knocking out Salamat Orozakunov and Adel Ibrahim in earlier rounds. He puts his unbeaten streak on the line as he looks to secure his UFC contract when he takes on Christopher Alvidrez on Tuesday night.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Christopher Alvidrez-Eliezer Kubanza Odds

Christopher Alvidrez: +210

Eliezer Kubanza: -280

Over 1.5 Rounds: +114

Under 1.5 Rounds: -145

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Christopher Alvidrez will win

Last Fight: (W) Takashi Sato – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 (4 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Christopher Alvidrez’s explosive power and ruthless finishing instincts make him a nightmare for Eliezer Kubanza heading into Week 8. Alvidrez has strung together a streak of knockout victories, displaying sharp hands and the aggression to seize momentum the moment his opponent shows hesitation. His offensive surges overwhelm those who fail to control distance early or wilt under pressure.

Kubanza, while undefeated, has often leaned on a measured, tactical style—absorbing moments of threat before countering with precise strikes. Against Alvidrez, that caution could be problematic. Alvidrez is relentless once he smells vulnerability and has the speed to catch Kubanza if he tries to sit back and read the fight for too long.

Alvidrez’s recent win streak illustrates not just finishing prowess but also an ability to make adjustments mid-fight. If Kubanza attempts to grind out a decision or control the pace, Alvidrez’s willingness to engage and press forward should dictate the action over three rounds. Should the fight become a firefight, Alvidrez’s higher output and proven knockout ability give him a clear advantage in high-pressure moments, leading to a statement win and a strong case for a UFC contract this Tuesday night.

Why Eliezer Kubanza will win

Article Continues Below

Last Fight: (W) Zagid Gaidarov – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (6 KO/TKO)

Eliezer Kubanza’s undefeated run speaks to his ability to adapt and execute a disciplined game plan, even against aggressive finishers like Christopher Alvidrez. Kubanza’s recent wins display not only knockout power but also the composure to survive heavy fire and win rounds with precise counters and strong defensive fundamentals.

Alvidrez’s forward pressure is dangerous, but Kubanza thrives in high-stakes exchanges, often luring opponents into overcommitting and punishing them with crisp shots and footwork. Kubanza’s jab and ability to control range will be key, allowing him to pick off Alvidrez from the outside and minimize damage while probing for timing windows.

The difference may come down to Kubanza’s ability to adjust mid-fight, switching rhythm and finding moments to land power shots as Alvidrez pushes the pace. Kubanza has shut down prospects with bigger reputations, and if he stays patient, he can exploit Alvidrez’s defensive gaps with clean combinations.

Ultimately, Kubanza’s blend of technical discipline, precise boxing, and fight IQ sets him up for success, by early or mid-round KO. Expect the undefeated Kubanza to set traps, slow the brawler’s advances, and edge ahead in key exchanges, making him a strong candidate to earn a UFC contract Tuesday.

Final Christopher Alvidrez-Eliezer Kubanza Prediction & Pick

Eliezer Kubanza enters this matchup with a reputation as one of the most explosive and dangerous finishers on the Contender Series circuit. The Congolese striker wastes little time, possessing knockout power in both hands and the ability to end a fight in the opening frame—a trait evident in five first-round finishes.

Against Christopher Alvidrez, Kubanza’s game plan is straightforward: set traps, read Alvidrez’s blitzing attacks, and counter with sharp, devastating shots. Alvidrez’s aggression and willingness to lead create early opportunities for Kubanza to time a clean counter. As soon as Alvidrez leaves himself open—often while charging forward—Kubanza thrives at landing with maximum impact, capable of stopping opponents even when strikes are partly blocked.

With athleticism, feints, and punishing kicks, Kubanza takes command in the opening minute, forcing Alvidrez into uncomfortable exchanges. The power differential becomes clear as the Congolese finisher capitalizes on reckless advances. An explosive right hand or head kick lands flush, crumpling Alvidrez within the first round.

Final Christopher Alvidrez-Eliezer Kubanza Prediction & Pick: Eliezer Kubanza (-280), Under 1.5 Rounds (-145)