ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 continues the prelims with a fight between Edmen Shahbazyan and Andre Muniz in the middleweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Shahbazyan-Muniz prediction and pick.

Edmen Shahbazyan (15-5) enters UFC 320 having won two straight, most recently claiming a unanimous decision over Andre Petroski after a first-round TKO of Dylan Budka. His last defeat came via arm-bar submission against Gerald Meerschaert in August 2024, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Andre Muniz.

Andre Muniz (24-7) split his last two, outpointing Jun Yong Park by split decision before suffering a first-round TKO loss to Ikram Aliskerov this April. The dangerous grappler still owns notable UFC wins over Uriah Hall and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza by submission as he comes into his fight this weekend against Edmen Shahbazyan.

Here are the UFC 320 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 320 odds: Edmen Shahbazyan-Andre Muniz odds

Edmen Shahbazyan: -325

Andre Muniz: +260

Over 1.5 rounds: +110

Under 1.5 rounds: -140

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Edmen Shahbazyan will win

Last Fight: (W) Andre Petroski – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 13 (12 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Edmen Shahbazyan’s diverse striking and youth-driven speed give him a significant advantage over Andre Muniz at UFC 320. The “Golden Boy” thrives in open space, using crisp jabs, heavy kicks, and deceptive footwork to keep submission artists like Muniz at bay.

Shahbazyan’s recent performances show improved takedown defense and a willingness to explode out of grappling exchanges, which will be vital against Muniz’s suffocating top control. If Shahbazyan can maintain distance and avoid clinch situations, he’ll have numerous opportunities to unleash combinations and test Muniz’s durability standing.

Muniz’s primary threat stems from the ground, but Shahbazyan’s athleticism and ever-improving scramble game make him a less predictable target compared to Muniz’s previous opponents. The ability to threaten with knees and uppercuts during level changes could force Muniz to hesitate or abandon reckless entries.

As the fight progresses, Shahbazyan’s superior cardio and volume will increasingly tilt momentum in his favor, especially in deeper rounds where Muniz has historically slowed. If Shahbazyan can keep the fight upright and dictate pace, expect him to overwhelm Muniz with accuracy and pressure en route to a statement victory at UFC 320.

Article Continues Below

Why Andre Muniz will win

Last Fight: (L) Ikram Aliskerov -KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 19 (4 KO/TKO/15 SUB)

Andre Muniz’s elite grappling presents the clearest path to victory over Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC 320. Muniz’s submission arsenal, highlighted by past finishes of Uriah Hall and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, makes him one of the most dangerous ground specialists in the division.

Shahbazyan’s past struggles against powerful grapplers underscore a key stylistic advantage for Muniz. The Brazilian’s ability to close distance, secure takedowns, and advance swiftly to dominant positions will test Shahbazyan’s defensive improvements—especially if Muniz can drag the fight to the mat early.

Once in top position, Muniz excels at isolating limbs and working for submissions with relentless pressure. His slick transitions make escapes difficult, and his willingness to flow from one threat to the next can overwhelm even athletic opponents who are unaccustomed to his level of jiu-jitsu.

If Muniz avoids extended kickboxing exchanges and forces Shahbazyan into grappling battles, he’ll be poised to either secure a finish or accumulate enough control time for a clear decision win. Expect Muniz to press his wrestling advantage early and break open the contest with relentless ground attacks, making him a strong pick to win at UFC 320.

Final Edmen Shahbazyan-Andre Muniz prediction & pick

This matchup between Edmen Shahbazyan and Andre Muniz at UFC 320 is a classic striker-versus-grappler clash where market sentiment and recent momentum slightly favor Shahbazyan. Shahbazyan comes in as the betting favorite due to his knockout power, youth, and improved all-around game, highlighted by his current two-fight win streak and increased defensive awareness in grappling exchanges.

Muniz, while a highly decorated submission specialist, has struggled recently against higher-level competition and was finished in three of his last four bouts, signaling possible decline or simply unfavorable style matchups. His clearest path to victory hinges on taking the fight to the mat early, using his slick transitions and top pressure to threaten with submissions, especially if Shahbazyan overextends on exchanges or shows lapses in takedown defense.

However, Shahbazyan’s takedown defense has quietly improved to 66%, and he lands nearly double the significant strikes per minute compared to Muniz, with a more diverse and aggressive offensive arsenal. If he can keep the fight standing, his hand speed and varied kicks should allow him to inflict damage and possibly earn a finish before the final horn.

Final Edmen Shahbazyan-Andre Muniz Prediction & Pick: Edmen Shahbazyan (-325), Over 1.5 Rounds (+110)