The Nets host the Hawks on Thursday in Brooklyn! The Hawks are struggling, while the Nets have looked better coming into this game. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Nets prediction and pick.

The Hawks have some talent, but consistency has been a big issue. They are 37-42 and have lost four of the last five games. Trae Young makes the Hawks go, and Onyeka Okongwu and Zaccharie Risacher have stepped up for the Hawks after they made some trades and have been dealing with injuries. This is a great bounce-back spot for the Hawks against a bad Nets team.

The Nets have had a rough season, losing five straight and eight of their last nine games. They sit with a 26-53 record entering this matchup. Cam Thomas is out for the season, so there is more pressure on Cam Johnson and D'Angelo Russell. The Nets have an excellent opportunity to close the year with a big win against the Hawks, but this won't be an easy game at home.

Here are the Hawks-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Nets Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -850

Brooklyn Nets: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +590

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/YES Network

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/YES Network

Why the Hawks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks' offense has consistently stayed near the top of the NBA this season as one of the better units in the league. They are fifth in scoring at 117.9 points per game, 14th in field goal percentage at 47% from the field, and 18th in three-point shooting at 35.6% from behind the arc.

Nine players have averaged over double digits in scoring for the Hawks, showcasing that one of the biggest strengths for the team is their balance. Young makes everything work on this team for Atlanta, so they are still in the playoff picture. Young is the best player on the Hawks, and they go as he goes, good or bad. Young leads the team in scoring and assists, averaging 24 and 11.6 per game, respectively. He is the best passer in the NBA and averages the most assists in the league.

Young is the most consistent piece on this offense, but the depth has also been solid. The Nets have an okay-at-best defense, but the Hawks have the balance to win out.

The Nets have one of the worst offenses in the NBA this season. They are 30th in scoring at 105.2 points per game, 29th in field goal percentage at 43.8%, and 26th in three-point percentage at 34.4%.

Nine different Nets players have been averaging over double digits in scoring due to injuries and lineup changes. With Thomas out for the season, all of this offense rests on Johnson and Russell. Johnson averages 18.8 points per game, and Russell averages 12.9 points, and it seems like he will be available in this game. They have also struggled to pass and distribute the ball effectively. Since Ben Simmons was traded away, D'Angelo Russell is the best passer, averaging 5.6 assists per game.

This offense only got worse with Johnson and Thomas out; this offense takes a massive hit. Still, the Hawks have struggled on defense, so the Nets might be able to take advantage.

Why the Nets Will Cover the Spread/Win

Atlanta's defense has been abysmal and has been a turnstile. They are 27th in points allowed, at 119.7 points per game; 29th in field goal percentage allowed, 48.3%; and 28th in three-point defense, at 37.6% from behind the arc.

This frontcourt is still solid despite Johnson's injury. Onyeka Okongwu leads the team in rebounds with 8.8 per game, and then Clint Capela is second with 8.5 per game. Then, Mohamed Gueye is the block leader with 1.2 per game. Their perimeter defense has been great. Five players are averaging at least one steal, and Dyson Daniels is the steals leader and best perimeter defender in the NBA, averaging three per game.

The Hawks do not have a good defense, but they might be able to find success against a terrible Brooklyn offense, and the road crowd shouldn't be too much of a factor there.

The Nets' defense has been inconsistent at worst, but it's at least been more reliable than their offense. They are 10th in scoring defense, at 111.9 points per game, 27th in field goal defense, at 47.9%, and 15th in three-point defense, at 36.1%.

Nic Claxton, a do-everything big man, has been a giant bright spot in Brooklyn's frontcourt. He leads the team in rebounding, at 7.5 rebounds per game, and in blocks, averaging 1.5. This on-ball defense has also been solid. Five different Nets averaged at least one steal, and Russell and Keon Johnson are tied for the team lead in steals, averaging 1.1 per game.

Injuries and departures have hit this defense hard, but it might be able to show some signs of life against the Hawks at home. However, it's going to be a struggle.

Final Hawks-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Hawks have the best unit in this game: their offense, led by the best player, Trae Young. The Hawks win and cover against the Nets.

Final Hawks-Nets Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -13.5 (-110)