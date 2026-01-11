The Chicago Bears teetered towards getting ran out of Soldier Field Saturday. Fans grew concerned after Ben Johnson's botched fourth down attempts. But Caleb Williams put the cape on for Chicago against the Green Bay Packers.

Chicago went backwards following a false start penalty and faced fourth-and-eight. Williams escaped toward his left under pressure.

Yet he managed to find Rome Odunze — who got the Bears past Green Bay's 30-yard line.

Caleb Williams with a CRAZY throw for the first down 🤯 pic.twitter.com/h4ggShzF60 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

Chicago turned that 27-yard gain into eventual points. Olamide Zaccheaus scored from eight yards out on the same drive. Williams later hit Colston Loveland for the two-point conversion try.

Chicago suddenly found itself down 27-24 against a Packers team that once led 21-3 in this NFL Playoffs game.

Caleb Williams added another big throw in Bears vs. Packers

Article Continues Below

Williams wasn't through with executing big throws in his first postseason contest.

The Packers missed a field goal that could've put them ahead by six. Many inside the stadium, plus watching at home, wondered if Williams can will his team down the field. Especially as a novice in January playoff games.

Williams misfired on a attempted pass to Loveland on first down. But connected again for 12 yards. Chicago later faced a crucial third-and-four with the game on the line.

He hit D'Andre Swift for a 23-yard pass to keep the drive alive. Then came his even more heroic throw — finding DJ Moore all alone for the go-ahead touchdown.

THE BEARS LEAD! DJ Moore with a WIDE OPEN catch for the 25-yard TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/aetcuGiHad — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2026

The Bears erased that large deficit by 18 to eliminate the hated Packers. Williams in the process hands the franchise their first playoff win in 15 years. The second-year QB pulled off two big throws — and wrote a sudden chapter to his growing Bears resume.