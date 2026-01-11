The Green Bay Packers are rolling the Chicago Bears! The Packers took advantage of the Bears' miscues on fourth down in the first half and rolled their way to 21-3 lead at halftime. One of these fourth-down turnovers immediately led to a touchdown for Green Bay, but not without some drama.

On a scramble play after the turnover, Jordan Love found Christian Watson wide open with room to run. The former second-round pick ran towards his endzone. In an effort to avoid a tackler in front of him, the Packers wide receiver leaped into the air. However, Bears cornerback Jaquan Brisker came down and forced the ball out of Watson's hands.

Christian Watson just fumbles at the half-yard line mid-frontflip to set the Packers up 😲pic.twitter.com/5Hf1CCxEDE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

The result of the play was that the ball was spotted where Watson fumbled it, around the one-yard line. It took a few plays, but the Packers ended up scoring a touchdown on a Jordan Love pass to Romeo Doubs.

Article Continues Below

Romeo Doubs gets loose and makes it 21-3 for the Packers in the 1st Half 👏pic.twitter.com/2yHw9Juygb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2026

The Packers find themselves on the road against the Bears in the Wild Card round after a brutal end to their season. With multiple injuries to key players (including a season-ending injury to Micah Parsons), Green Bay limped to the postseason as the seventh-seed. Despite the injuries, though, the Packers are still a Super Bowl-caliber team, and their performance against the Bears is indicative of that.

Unfortunately, the Packers' were not able to push their advantage over the Bears in the third quarter, failing to score any points. However, the defense has held strong, keeping the Bears to just three points and forcing an interception on Caleb Williams.