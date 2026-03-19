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UFC London: Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy continues on the main card with a fight between Iwo Baraniewski and Austen Lane in the light heavyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Baraniewski-Lane prediction and pick.

Iwo Baraniewski (8-0) has become a must-watch finisher. He recently demolished Ibo Aslan in a chaotic 89-second UFC 323 debut war, following a 20-second one-punch KO of Mahamed Aly on DWCS. Every professional win has come via first-round stoppage as he comes into his fight this weekend against Austen Lane.

Austen Lane (13-7, 1 NC) enters his light heavyweight debut looking to snap a two-fight skid. The former NFL lineman recently suffered a submission loss to Vitor Petrino and a knockout against Mario Pinto. He’s searching for a crucial reset as he comes into his fight this weekend against Iwo Baraniewski.

UFC London Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC London Odds: Iwo Baraniewski-Austen Lane Odds

Iwo Baraniewski: -575

Austen Lane: +425

Over 1.5 rounds: +250

Under 1.5 rounds: -345



Why Iwo Baraniewski Will Win

Iwo Baraniewski enters this light heavyweight clash as a massive favorite, largely due to his terrifying 100% finish rate and flawless professional record. At just 27 years old, the Polish standout possesses a level of explosive athleticism and raw power that has seen all seven of his career victories end in the very first round.

His striking statistics are nearly unprecedented, as he currently averages a staggering 14.31 significant strikes landed per minute with nearly 70% accuracy. This relentless volume ensures that opponents are under fire from the opening bell, leaving almost no room for them to establish a rhythm or find their range.

Austen Lane, while possessing a significant reach advantage, has shown a concerning vulnerability in his defensive striking and chin durability during recent outings. The former NFL lineman is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses and is making a risky late-career drop to the 205-pound division at age 38.

Cutting a significant amount of weight at this stage of his career could further compromise Lane’s ability to absorb the kind of heavy, one-punch power Baraniewski is known for. While Lane may attempt to use his wrestling to slow the pace, Baraniewski has maintained a perfect 100% takedown defense against high-level opposition so far.

If Lane cannot secure a clinch or a takedown within the first two minutes, he will be forced into a high-speed firefight that he simply lacks the defensive tools to survive. Expect Baraniewski to close the distance quickly and find the chin of the veteran to secure another signature first-round knockout victory.

Baraniewski’s combination of youth, momentum, and overwhelming offensive output makes him a nightmare matchup as he comes into his fight this weekend against Austen Lane.

Why Austen Lane Will Win

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Austen Lane enters this light heavyweight debut with a massive physical advantage that could fundamentally shift the dynamic of the fight. Standing at 6'6″ with a staggering 80-inch reach, Lane possesses a six-inch height and seven-inch reach edge over the much smaller Iwo Baraniewski.

This significant discrepancy allows the former NFL defensive lineman to operate behind a long jab, keeping the explosive Pole at the end of his range. By utilizing his collegiate wrestling background, Lane can also initiate clinches to lean his heavyweight-sized frame on the younger fighter and drain his energy.

While Baraniewski is known for his lightning-fast first-round knockouts, he has yet to face an opponent with the veteran savvy and size of Lane. The drop to 205 pounds could provide Lane with a newfound speed and cardiovascular advantage that was missing during his tenure in the heavyweight division.

If the fight moves past the opening three minutes, the “deep waters” will heavily favor the more experienced American athlete. Lane’s ability to mix in level changes and heavy ground-and-pound will likely disrupt the striking rhythm that Iwo relies on for his signature finishes.

Expect a tactical masterpiece where Lane uses his superior length and veteran composure to frustrate the undefeated prospect and secure a grinding victory. He looks to prove that his move down in weight was the right career reset as he comes into his fight this weekend against Iwo Baraniewski.

Final Iwo Baraniewski-Austen Lane Prediction & Pick

This light heavyweight matchup at UFC London features one of the division’s most terrifying prospects in Iwo Baraniewski. The undefeated Pole enters the Octagon with a flawless 7-0 record, having remarkably finished every single professional opponent in the very first round.

Opposing him is Austen Lane, a former NFL defensive lineman who is making a desperate career pivot by dropping to the 205-pound division. While Lane holds a massive six-inch height advantage and a significant reach edge, his recent history of knockout losses at heavyweight is a major red flag.

The primary narrative of this fight centers on whether Lane’s chin can withstand Baraniewski’s blistering 14.31 significant strikes landed per minute. Baraniewski is a clinical finisher who wastes zero time finding his range and unloading heavy overhand rights that have put veterans to sleep.

Lane will likely attempt to use his wrestling to slow the pace and neutralize the Pole’s explosive entries, but the weight cut could compromise his durability. At 38 years old, moving down in weight to face a 27-year-old knockout artist with a 100% finish rate is a high-risk gamble.

Expect Baraniewski to ignore the reach disparity, close the distance with his signature aggression, and find the mark within the first three minutes. The prediction is a devastating first-round TKO for the Polish standout as he comes into his fight this weekend against Austen Lane.

Final Iwo Baraniewski-Austen Lane Prediction & Pick: Iwo Baraniewski (-575), Under 1.5 Rounds (-345)