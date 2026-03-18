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The NBA is back in action this Wednesday as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming tilt in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Lakers (43-25) take on the Houston Rockets (41-26) in their third and final meeting of the season, series tied 1-1. Check our NBA odds series for the Lakers-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently third in the Western Conference standings after beating Houston 100-92 in their last game from Los Angeles. It marked their sixth-straight win and they're one of the NBA's hottest teams right now with a 9-1 record over their last 10 looking to sweep this back-to-back.

The Houston Rockets are fourth in the West following their last loss to the Lakers. They've alternated wins and losses over their last 10 games for a 5-5 record, but they hold pace as one of the league's better home teams and come in the slight betting favorites in this matchup.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +2.5 (-115)

Houston Rockets: -2.5 (-105)

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

Lakers vs. Rockets Key Injuries

Los Angeles: Maxi Kleber (back – OUT)

Houston: Steven Adams (ankle – OUT) / Jae'Sean Tate (knee – OUT) / Fred VanVleet (knee – OUT)

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

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The Houston Rockets are 23-9 at home this season. The Los Angeles Lakers are 20-13 on the road.

The Rockets have gone 38-20 as betting favorites. The Lakers are 11-16 as underdogs.

The Rockets are 29-38 ATS overall, 12-20 ATS at home. The Lakers are 39-29 ATS overall, 18-15 ATS on the road.

The Lakers are 6-4 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Rockets.

The Lakers are 6-0 ATS in their last six games.

The Rockets are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of the Lakers' last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Houston's last six games.

Keys to Lakers vs. Rockets Matchup

The Rockets will have a chance to tie this series up at home following their last loss on the road to the Lakers. They had no answers for Lakers' Luka Doncic, who scored 36 points for his sixth-straight game of 30 or more points. The Lakers have won all six of those games and have moved into third place in the West, so fully expect this hot streak to continue until Doncic cools off and his team drops a few games.

The Rockets have been trying hold playoff position in their own right, winning recent games against the likes of Toronto and Orlando, but dropping tough games against top seeds like the Spurs and Nuggets. They shot just 19% from three during their last game while turning the ball over 24 times, something they'll seriously need to correct if they want to have a chance as the favorites here.

While three-point shooting and attempts at the line have been significant during this series, the turnover margins tell the clearest story as the more disciplined team has emerged victorious in each previous matchup. The Rockets actually rank near the NBA's bottom with 14.7 average turnovers per game, an aspect that has seriously hindered their chances in close games against top contenders in the West.

The Lakers should be in for another hot performance from Austin Reaves and LeBron James from the four-spot, but the real tone is set by Luka Doncic in the first quarter of each game. He's currently averaging 11.7 PPG in the first quarter alone, shooting the ball at-will in the opening possessions in trying to give his team the lead. It will greatly benefit the Lakers to come out the first half with a lead, so all eyes will be on Doncic as he opens the scoring opposite of Kevin Durant.

Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Both teams have been evenly matched all season and away teams have gone 2-0 as the two teams split the series 1-1. The Lakers are one of the league's hottest teams at the moment and Luka Doncic is making a serious case for MVP with the Lakers in third place late in the regular season. With LeBron James and Austin Reaves also healthy against a Rockets teams 5-5 over their last 10, it's certainly surprising to see Los Angeles the betting underdogs.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with the hot hand of Luka Doncic and pick the Lakers to cover the spread. He's been spectacular over the last six games and there's no reason to fade him while he's putting these kinds of numbers up. Let's side with the total over as well with the potential of overtime needing to decide this game.

Final Lakers-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +2.5 (-115); OVER 222.5 (-110)