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It's time for UFC London's Featured Prelim bout of the night as we bring you a prediction and pick for the Lightweight (155) tilt. Mason Jones of Wales will take on France's Axel Sola in a coin-flip matchup between two highly-skilled fighters. Check our UFC odds series for the Jones-Sola prediction and pick.

Mason Jones (17-2) has gone 3-2-0-1 since joining the UFC roster in 2021. After an unsuccessful UFC stint from 2021-22, Jones went 4-0 in Cage Warriors and has since notched back-to-back wins since returning for his second opportunity. He comes in the near-even favorite standing 5-foot-10 with a 74-inch reach.

Axel Sola (11-0-1) will make his g second UFC appearance following a successful TKO debut over Rhys McKee. He was the former champion at Ares FC with a six-fight unbeaten streak, coming in looking to make another impression against a fellow prospect. Sola stands 6-foot-2 with a 74-inch reach.

UFC London Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC London Odds: Mason Jones-Axel Sola Odds

Mason Jones: -122

Axel Sola: +102

Over 2.5 rounds: -188

Under 2.5 rounds: +145



Why Mason Jones Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Bolaji Oki – TKO (ground-and-pound, R2)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Mason Jones turned in his most impressive performance his last time out against Bolaji Oki, silencing another solid prospect with an unlikely finish. Jones was the slight -150 favorite during that fight, but he looked to be on a completely different level from Oki in the grappling. Taking mount, he managed to land devastating elbows to finish the fight, putting his ground control and aggressive offense on full display.

Jones will come into this fight an even shorter favorite facing a dynamic kickboxer in Axel Sola. He's controlled the striking totals during his last few fights, but he can't afford to fall behind or lend himself to a brawl against his seasoned opponent. Jones' real advantage will be in the grappling and on the mat where he's able to chain takedowns and chase submission attempts.

Jones will also fight behind an impressive 81% takedown defense, but he shouldn't be all too worried about Sola shooting takedowns or initiating the grappling. In fact, Jones should be the one leading the dance and dictating where this fight takes place for the majority, likely why he's listed with the slight edge to win.

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Why Axel Sola Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Rhys McKee – TKO (body shot to ground strikes, R3)

Last 5: 4-0-1

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Axel Sola will look to build upon the momentum from his UFC debut after taking out Rhys McKee with a body shot and ground strikes in the third round. Sola was actually slightly behind in the first two rounds thanks to formidable defense from both sides, but his precision and ability to exploit the body late in the fight ultimately earned him the win. This time around, he'll have to be all the more precise against a stronger opponent defensively in Jones.

Sola is very relaxed in his stance and typically remains fairly mobile when moving laterally. He plants his front foot when opening his striking exchanges and throws short, yet powerful hooks in succession before finishing with his cross right hand. He's also very willing to throw knees and engage in the clinch, but his best results come from range and picking his opponent apart.

To win this fight, Sola will certainly have to improve his takedown defense and effectively defend the submissions throughout this fight. He should be able to hold his own on the feet and threaten Jones with accurate combinations, but the real test will be whether he can defend the submission attempts and get back to his feet.

Final Mason Jones-Axel Sola Prediction & Pick

Both fighters are riding their own waves of momentum heading into this fight and the odds are nearly even given their comparable skill sets. Mason Jones is certainly the better grappler and has more experience facing competition at this level. Axel Sola has the potential to take control in the striking exchanges, but only if he's able to hurt Jones early and stuff the takedowns that will inevitably come if Jones falls behind.

However, we've seen Mason Jones make a concerted effort to improve his striking in the last few fights and he's likely to put his boxing chops on full display in this one. Axel Sola will welcome the striking exchanges, but Jones will have the deeper arsenal to work with having the wrestling as his backup plan.

For our final prediction, we'll have to side with the experience and well-round skill set of Mason Jones to prevail in this fight. He has more ways to win and more ways to dictate where the fight takes place, so we'll feel comfortable taking Jones and the over.

Final Mason Jones-Axel Sola Prediction & Pick: Mason Jones (-122); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-118)