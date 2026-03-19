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UFC London: Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy continues on the prelims with a fight between Louie Sutherland and Brando Pericic in the heavyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Sutherland-Pericic prediction and pick.

Louie Sutherland (10-4) returns to London seeking redemption after a tough first-round submission loss to Valter Walker in his Octagon debut. Prior to that setback, the heavy-hitting former rugby player racked up four straight finishes, including a dominant TKO over Luke Newland, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Brando Pericic.

Brando Pericic (5-1) arrives with momentum after a blistering first-round knockout of Elisha Ellison in his UFC debut. The City Kickboxing powerhouse has finished all five wins early, including recent TKOs of Orion Kenny and Tumanako Phillips, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Louie Sutherland.

UFC London Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC London Odds: Louie Sutherland-Brando Pericic Odds

Louie Sutherland: +210

Brando Pericic: -258

Over 1.5 rounds: +105

Under 1.5 rounds: -135



Why Louie Sutherland Will Win

Louie Sutherland enters the O2 Arena with a significant edge in experience, having fought twice as many professional bouts as the relatively green Brando Pericic. This seasoning will be vital as he harnesses the thunderous energy of his hometown London crowd to secure a massive victory.

Sutherland’s rugby background provides him with rare explosive power and a physical frame that is notoriously difficult to clinch or move. His thudding low kicks are a primary weapon that can dismantle Pericic’s movement and set up a fight-ending sequence in the pocket.

While skeptics focus on his debut loss against Valter Walker, falling to a leg-lock specialist is a poor metric for his striking potential. In a stand-up battle, Sutherland’s 80% knockout rate proves he possesses the superior power needed to capitalize on any defensive lapses.

Pericic is undeniably talented, but he has yet to handle the suffocating pressure of a veteran who refuses to back down. The “Vanilla Gorilla” has the durability to weather early flurries and the technical boxing to find a home for his heavy overhand right.

Training at Fightzone London has allowed him to sharpen his defensive wrestling specifically to neutralize threats from a City Kickboxing product. His refined head movement and clinch control will be the deciding factors in this high-velocity heavyweight collision on Saturday night.

Ultimately, Sutherland’s physical strength and tactical composure will allow him to dictate the pace and secure a highlight-reel stoppage. He will showcase his true potential as he comes into his fight this weekend against Brando Pericic.

Why Brando Pericic Will Win

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Brando Pericic enters this heavyweight showdown with a significant technical edge, refined within the walls of the world-renowned City Kickboxing gym. Training alongside champions like Israel Adesanya, “The Balkan Bear” has developed a sophisticated striking game that far surpasses the standard heavyweight brawler.

Standing at 6'5″ with a massive 79.5-inch reach, Pericic possesses a clear physical advantage over the slightly smaller Sutherland. He utilizes this length effectively to maintain distance, peppering opponents with high-volume strikes before closing in for a devastating finish.

While Sutherland relies on raw power, Pericic offers a more rounded skill set that includes a formidable wrestling background and brutal ground-and-pound. He proved his efficiency in his UFC debut, securing a first-round TKO by finding his range early and never letting his opponent breathe.

Sutherland’s historically low takedown defense is a glaring vulnerability that Pericic is perfectly equipped to exploit throughout the contest. If the Australian prospect decides to take the fight to the mat, his superior top control will likely lead to a quick stoppage or a dominant decision.

The momentum is firmly behind Pericic, who remains a clinical finisher with a 100% professional stoppage rate across his five victories. His combination of size, elite coaching, and relentless offensive pressure makes him a nightmare matchup as he comes into his fight this weekend against Louie Sutherland.

Final Louie Sutherland-Brando Pericic Prediction & Pick

The heavyweight showdown between Louie Sutherland and Brando Pericic at UFC London is a high-stakes crossroads fight for two massive power hitters. Both men possess a 100% finish rate in their victories, ensuring that the judges will likely be spectators for as long as this contest lasts.

Brando Pericic enters as the favorite, standing at a towering 6'5″ with a significant reach advantage over the compact Sutherland. His training at City Kickboxing gives him a level of technical striking and distance management that is rare in the heavyweight division.

Sutherland will have the deafening London crowd behind him, which often provides a second wind during the grueling clinches typical of this weight class. He needs to replicate the success he had against Valter Walker by using thudding low kicks to chop down Pericic’s taller frame.

However, Pericic showed in his debut that he doesn’t need much space to find a chin, and his hand speed is remarkably crisp for a man of his size. If Sutherland cannot initiate a grappling battle early, he will be forced to play a dangerous game of “tag” against a world-class sniper.

The tactical battle will likely center on the initial three minutes, where Pericic historically does his best work with first-round finishes. While Sutherland’s durability and heart are unquestioned, the technical gap and reach disparity create a very difficult puzzle for the local hero to solve.

Ultimately, I expect Pericic’s precision and elite coaching to guide him through the early flurries while landing the more impactful counters. The prediction is a first-round TKO victory for Pericic as he comes into his fight this weekend against Louie Sutherland.

Final Louie Sutherland-Brando Pericic Prediction & Pick: Brando Pericic (-258), Under 1.5 Rounds (-135)