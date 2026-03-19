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UFC London: Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy continues on the main card with the co-main event fight between Luke Riley and Michael Aswell Jr. in the featherweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Riley-Aswell Jr. prediction and pick.

Luke Riley (12-0) enters the O2 Arena with massive hype. He recently shined in his Octagon debut, starching Bogdan Grad with a second-round knockout in Qatar. This followed a dominant TKO of Tariel Abbasov at Cage Warriors 185, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Michael Aswell Jr.

Michael Aswell Jr. (11-3) arrives following a dominant first-round TKO of Lucas Almeida in October. Previously, “The Texas Kid” displayed incredible durability in a competitive decision loss to Bolaji Oki during his short-notice debut, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Luke Riley.

UFC London Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC London Odds: Luke Riley-Michael Aswell Jr. Odds

Luke Riley: -258

Michael Aswell Jr.: +210

Over 2.5 rounds: -166

Under 2.5 rounds: +130



Why Luke Riley Will Win

Luke Riley enters the O2 Arena with an unblemished 12-0 record and a massive psychological edge provided by his vocal home crowd. His technical striking, characterized by a remarkably high 60% accuracy rate, allows him to land devastating significant damage without ever overextending his defensive posture.

While Michael Aswell Jr. is a high-volume machine, his tendency to absorb over seven significant strikes per minute plays directly into Riley’s elite counter-punching strengths. Riley’s clinical power was on full display in his recent promotional debut, where he silenced a very game Bogdan Grad with a precise second-round knockout.

Notably, Aswell previously suffered a loss to that same common opponent, struggling to handle the specific pressure that Riley ultimately dismantled with clinical ease. This clear disparity in finishing ability suggests that while Aswell can out-volume many opponents, he lacks the defensive shell to survive Riley’s significantly heavier shots.

Standing slightly taller at 5’9”, the Liverpool standout uses his length effectively to dictate the pocket and disrupt the rhythm of smaller, aggressive pressure fighters. His highly refined defensive wrestling from Next Generation MMA ensures that the fight remains standing where he holds a clear and decisive technical advantage.

As the rounds progress, Riley’s veteran-like composure and superior shot selection should allow him to pull away on the scorecards or find a timely late stoppage. He will demonstrate exactly why he is considered one of the brightest prospects in the division as he comes into his fight this weekend against Michael Aswell Jr.

Why Michael Aswell Jr. Will Win

Michael Aswell Jr. enters the O2 Arena as a battle-tested veteran of the high-pressure Texas regional circuit, where he earned the Fury FC championship. While Luke Riley holds the undefeated hype, Aswell possesses a relentless “dog” mentality and a chin that has already withstood the power of elite UFC strikers.

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Aswell’s greatest weapon is his staggering offensive output, as he consistently averages over six significant strikes landed per minute throughout his professional career. This suffocating volume is designed to break the rhythm of technical snipers like Riley, who often prefer a more measured and counter-heavy pace.

The “Texas Kid” has shown incredible durability in deep waters, a factor that could prove decisive if the fight moves into the third round. Riley has looked dominant in early flurries, but Aswell’s ability to maintain a high-octane pace for fifteen minutes is a proven commodity at the highest level.

Furthermore, Aswell’s wrestling transition game is highly underrated, and he often uses his striking to mask well-timed double-leg entries that can neutralize a kickboxer. If he can force Riley against the fence, his superior clinch work and heavy “dirty boxing” will likely drain the hometown favorite’s gas tank.

Expect Aswell to weather the early Liverpool storm and use his granite chin to walk Riley into a physical war of attrition. His veteran savvy and relentless pressure should allow him to steal the close rounds and secure a career-defining upset as he comes into his fight this weekend against Luke Riley.

Final Luke Riley-Michael Aswell Jr. Prediction & Pick

The co-main event at UFC London features a high-stakes featherweight clash between the undefeated Luke Riley and the relentless Michael Aswell Jr. Both young contenders are knocking on the door of the top fifteen, making this a pivotal crossroads for their respective career trajectories.

Luke Riley enters his backyard with a flawless 12-0 record and a reputation for being one of the most clinical finishers in the division. His technical striking is bolstered by a 60% accuracy rate, allowing him to dismantle opponents with surgical precision rather than raw volume.

Michael Aswell Jr. presents a unique challenge, however, averaging a staggering 9.56 significant strikes landed per minute throughout his career. “The Texas Kid” relies on a suffocating pace to drown his opponents, but he often absorbs heavy damage in the process.

The “Bogdan Grad” factor is the most telling metric for this matchup, as both men recently shared the Octagon with the same opponent. While Aswell suffered a narrow split-decision loss to Grad, Riley dominated the same man, securing an emphatic second-round knockout in his debut.

Aswell’s path to victory lies in turning this into a high-variance brawl where his durability can outlast Riley’s technical patience. If he can force Riley into a high-output firefight, he may find a way to break the Liverpudlian’s rhythm over three rounds.

However, Riley’s superior counter-striking and composure in the pocket should allow him to find the openings created by Aswell’s aggressive entries. The prediction is a clinical second-round TKO victory for the hometown favorite as he comes into his fight this weekend against Michael Aswell Jr.

Final Luke Riley-Michael Aswell Jr. Prediction & Pick: Luke Riley (-258), Under 2.5 Rounds (+130)