ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC London Prelims continue to heat up as we're back with another prediction and pick for this upcoming scrap at Featherweight (145). London's own Nathaniel Wood will take on Belgium's debuting Losene Keita in a must-see scrap on the Prelims. Check our UFC odds series for the Wood-Keita prediction and pick.

Nathaniel Wood (22-6) is an impressive 10-3 inside the UFC since 2018. He's won three-straight fights all by unanimous decision heading into this one, hoping to bypass a hyped prospect and earn himself a top-15 ranking with a win. Wood stands 5-foot-6 with a 69-inch reach.

Losene Keita (16-1) will make his UFC debut after withdrawing from his original debut against Patricio Pitbull. He's a former champion in the Oktagon promotion, amassing a 10-1 record in three years and primed the betting favorite in his long-awaited UFC debut. Keita stands 5-foot-8 with a 72-inch reach.

UFC London Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC London Odds: Nathaniel Wood- Losene Keita Odds

Nathaniel Wood: +195

Losene Keita: -238

Over 2.5 rounds: -135

Under 2.5 rounds: +105



Why Nathaniel Wood Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jose Delgado – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 6 SUB

Nathaniel Wood has been on a hot streak and capped it most recently with two of his more impressive wins, taking down high-level prospects Morgan Charriere and Jose Delgado in unanimous decision fashion. Despite falling behind Delgado in the striking totals, Wood managed two takedowns and solid ground control time to sway the judges. He didn't have to land any takedowns to beat Charriere on the feet, so Wood is proving his ability to win from a number of angles en route to three-round decisions.

Nathaniel Wood is usually very disciplined with his approach and doesn't take too many risks on the feet or in the grappling. He's defensively sound in defending any submission attempts and can usually reverse positions in his favor more often than not. He also lands 5.74 significant strikes per minute at a 52% clip, but his striking defense has been all the more impressive at 54%. Expect Wood to be defensive once again while respecting the striking coming back from his opponent.

It's still surprising to see Wood the betting underdog given his experience against strong competition and nose for controlling three rounds to a decision. His opponent is most dangerous through the opening minutes, so expect to see Wood fight in a reactionary role until he can gauge the distance and timing of his opponent.

Article Continues Below

Why Losene Keita Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Ronald Paradeiser – TKO (ground punches, R2)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 10 KO/TKO

Losene Keita makes his long-awaited UFC debut after missing weight and withdrawing from a September 2025 bout against Patricio Pitbull. It was Keita's first blunder on the scales in trying to make the 145-pound weight limit, but certainly a cause for concern given he still wasn't able to step into the cage. Given all the stock and time the UFC has put into him, his weight cut should be dialed in ahead of this fight as he still comes in the betting favorite against a much more experienced opponent.

Losene Keita spent just three years under the Oktagon promotion but certainly made his presence felt with a 10-1 record, winning a belt, finishing seven of those fights inside the distance. A natural athlete when moving around the cage, Keita leans forward and throws everything into his looping hooks to try and catch his opponent. He's rather creative in the angles he chooses and will throw unexpected leg kicks and knees, so don't be surprised if he tries to catch Wood off guard with something wild.

The clear discrepancy here will be Keita's level of competition leading up to this point. It's certainly a significant gap to what he'll face in the UFC and Nathaniel Wood is no walk in the park for a debuting fighter. Keita will have to keep his cardio in check while remaining diligent with his boxing and defending himself during the exchanges.

Final Nathaniel Wood-Losene Keita Prediction & Pick

Given the stern gap in experience and the circumstances of a debut, it's surprising to see Nathaniel Wood the underdog against Losene Keita of Belgium. Keita has been dominant in his run to the UFC, but Nathaniel Wood rides three-straight unanimous decision wins over some of the top rising contenders in the division.

If Losene Keita can make weight, he should be in solid position to win this fight inside the distance with his boxing. However, if he's anything short of prime condition, Nathaniel Wood should quickly be able to exploit the gaps in his game and take this three-round decision.

While I expect Losene Keita to earn the early win via knockout, this seems like a very tough spot for his debut and Wood is far too great of an underdog not to take a chance on him. Let's side with the over as Wood gets the win via close decision.

Final Nathaniel Wood-Losene Keita Prediction & Pick: Nathaniel Wood (+195); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-135)