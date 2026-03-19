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UFC London: Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy continues on the prelims with a fight between Shanelle Dyer and Ravena Oliveira in the strawweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Dyer-Oliveira prediction and pick.

Shanelle Dyer (6-1) enters UFC London following a gritty decision loss to Carol Foro on DWCS. Despite that setback, her PFL dominance — including a win over Valentina Scatizzi — proves her elite potential. She is a dangerous striker as she comes into his fight this weekend against Ravena Oliveira.

Ravena Oliveira (7-3-1) returns to the Octagon seeking her first promotional victory. After a decision loss to Tainara Lisboa, she most recently fell to Stephanie Luciano via third-round submission in October. Oliveira needs a dominant performance to stay relevant as she comes into his fight this weekend against Shanelle Dyer.

UFC London Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC London Odds: Shanelle Dyer-Ravena Oliveira Odds

Shanelle Dyer: -485

Ravena Oliveira: +370

Over 2.5 rounds: -270

Under 2.5 rounds: +200



Why Shanelle Dyer Will Win

Shanelle Dyer enters this strawweight clash as a heavy favorite for good reason, primarily due to her overwhelming striking volume and technical precision. While Ravena Oliveira averages a low output of just 1.40 significant strikes per minute, Dyer lands a staggering 7.67 strikes in that same timeframe.

This massive discrepancy in activity suggests Dyer will dictate the pace and keep Oliveira on the defensive from the opening bell. The English prospect brings a far more diverse arsenal to the cage, featuring crisp kickboxing and a highlight-reel spinning backfist.

Dyer’s training pedigree at Great Britain Top Team under Brad Pickett has clearly polished her technical execution and high fight IQ. She showed immense grit in her recent Contender Series appearance, proving she can handle the pressure of the big stage against tough opposition.

In contrast, Oliveira has struggled to find her footing in the UFC, dropping her first two promotional bouts with relatively stagnant performances. Her striking accuracy sits below 30%, making it nearly impossible to counter Dyer’s rapid-fire combinations effectively or find a rhythm.

Furthermore, Oliveira’s recent submission loss to Stephanie Luciano highlights defensive lapses that Dyer is well-equipped to exploit as the fight progresses. Dyer’s superior speed and athleticism should allow her to exit exchanges safely while piling up points on the judges’ scorecards.

Unless Oliveira can force a grinding grappling match to neutralize the range, she will likely be picked apart on the feet. Expect Dyer to showcase her technical dominance to secure a clear victory as she comes into his fight this weekend against Ravena Oliveira.

Why Daniel Cormier Will Win

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Ravena Oliveira enters this matchup as a seasoned veteran with a clear path to victory through her superior grappling and tactical patience. While her UFC record doesn’t yet reflect her full potential, her 66% takedown accuracy proves she can dictate where the fight takes place.

Shanelle Dyer is a dangerous striker, but she absorbs nearly eight significant strikes per minute, highlighting a defensive liability Oliveira can exploit. By closing the distance early, the Brazilian can neutralize Dyer’s high-volume kickboxing and force a grueling clinch game against the fence.

Dyer’s recent loss to Carol Foro showed that she can be outworked by a persistent opponent who refuses to let her find a rhythm. Oliveira has the veteran savvy to weather the initial storm and capitalize when Dyer’s output inevitably begins to slow down.

Furthermore, Oliveira’s background in high-level Brazilian competition has prepared her for the physical pressure of a desperate “must-win” situation. She possesses the raw power to turn the tide with a single well-placed counter or a dominant transition on the ground.

If Oliveira can secure an early takedown, she will force Dyer into unfamiliar territory where the English prospect’s striking advantages become completely irrelevant. This strategic shift is her best chance to secure a massive upset as she comes into her fight this weekend against Shanelle Dyer.

Final Shanelle Dyer-Daniel Cormier Prediction & Pick

Shanelle Dyer’s striking volume is the definitive X-factor in this strawweight matchup, providing a relentless pace that few newcomers in the division can realistically maintain. Landing over seven significant strikes per minute, she consistently overwhelms her opponents with a diverse array of technical kicks and precise pocket boxing.

Ravena Oliveira will likely struggle to close the distance effectively, especially given her historically low striking output and several significant defensive gaps in her stand-up game. If she cannot initiate her wrestling transitions within the first few minutes, she risks being systematically picked apart by Dyer’s superior speed and technical brilliance.

Oliveira’s primary path to victory lies in her 66% takedown accuracy and her ability to turn this contest into a grinding, clinch-heavy battle against the fence. However, Dyer’s recent training at Great Britain Top Team has prioritized defensive grappling and sprawl-and-brawl tactics specifically to address the vulnerabilities seen in her last outing.

Expect Dyer to utilize her superior lateral movement to stay off the cage while forcing Oliveira to lead into dangerous, high-velocity counter-striking exchanges. As the fight enters the later rounds, the stark disparity in cardiovascular conditioning and striking activity will likely sway the judges’ scorecards heavily in the Brit's favor.

While Oliveira remains a resilient veteran with finishing power, she has often lacked the offensive urgency required to secure rounds against elite-level prospects like Dyer. Consequently, I expect the English standout to control the range and tempo throughout all fifteen minutes to secure a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Final Shanelle Dyer-Daniel Cormier Prediction & Pick: Shanell Dyer (-485), Over 2.5 Rounds (-270)