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UFC London: Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy continues on the main card with a fight between Kurtis Campbell and SuYoung You in the featherweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Campbell-Silva prediction and pick.

Kurtis Campbell (8-0) brings serious momentum into his promotional debut. “The Pink Panther” recently secured his UFC contract with a blistering first-round TKO of Demba Seck on DWCS, following a slick submission win over Marcio Valerio at FCC 41, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Danny Silva.

Danny Silva (10-2) aims to rebound after a unanimous decision loss to Kevin Vallejos in August. Previously, “El Puma” earned gritty back-to-back split decision victories over Lucas Almeida and Josh Culibao. The high-pressure striker remains a relentless threat as he comes into his fight this weekend against Kurtis Campbell.

UFC London Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC London Odds: Kurtis Campbell-Danny Silva Odds

Kurtis Campbell: -230

Danny Silva: +190

Over 2.5 rounds: -180

Under 2.5 rounds: +140



Why Kurtis Campbell Will Win

Kurtis Campbell enters his UFC debut with a pristine 8-0 record and a massive wave of momentum following a dominant first-round stoppage on the Contender Series. His dynamic karate-style striking and high-level finishing ability make him a terrifying prospect for anyone in the featherweight division.

While Danny Silva is a durable veteran, Campbell holds a crucial two-inch reach advantage and a significant three-and-a-half-inch edge in leg reach. This disparity allows “The Pink Panther” to stay at the edge of his range, picking Silva apart with devastating body and head kicks.

Silva’s boxing-centric style requires him to crash the pocket to land significant damage, but Campbell’s footwork is elite enough to keep him on the outside. Every time Silva attempts to close the distance, he will likely be met with stiff jabs and rapid-fire counters that disrupt his rhythm.

Furthermore, Campbell’s wrestling is an underrated facet of his game that he utilized effectively to secure his UFC contract. If Silva manages to get past the kicks, Campbell can easily transition into a clinch and use his strength to force the fight to the mat.

Silva is coming off a tough decision loss where he struggled to handle high-volume pressure, a weakness Campbell is perfectly suited to exploit. The English standout’s ability to mix his attacks ensures that Silva can never get comfortable or find a consistent defensive shell.

With the thunderous support of the London crowd behind him, Campbell’s energy and output should overwhelm the more methodical pace of his opponent. Expect Campbell to deliver a clinical striking performance to remain undefeated as he enters his debut this weekend against Danny Silva.

Why Danny Silva Will Win

Danny Silva enters this featherweight clash with a significant edge in high-level experience, having already faced seasoned UFC veterans like Josh Culibao and Lucas Almeida. This veteran savvy allows “El Puma” to remain composed under the bright lights of the O2 Arena, where a debuting prospect might feel the pressure.

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Silva’s relentless forward pressure is his greatest weapon, as he averages over five significant strikes landed per minute while maintaining a high defensive shell. By constantly walking Kurtis Campbell down, Silva can neutralize the “Pink Panther's” flashy karate-style kicks and force a grueling, close-quarters boxing match.

While Campbell has looked impressive on the regional circuit, he has yet to face a grinder with Silva’s level of durability and professional cardiovascular conditioning. Silva has proven he can maintain a blistering pace for all fifteen minutes, often pulling away in the later rounds as his opponents begin to fade.

Campbell’s defensive wrestling remains a question mark, and Silva’s ability to mix in well-timed double-legs could completely disrupt the Englishman’s striking rhythm. Once on the mat, Silva’s heavy top control and veteran savvy would likely lead to a dominant round or a fight-ending submission.

Furthermore, Silva’s 70% takedown defense ensures that he can keep the fight standing if he feels he has the advantage in the pocket. His ability to counter Campbell’s lunging attacks with crisp hooks will likely be the deciding factor as the fight progresses into the deep water.

Expect Silva to use his granite chin to weather early flurries before turning the contest into a physical war that favors his gritty style. His veteran presence and tactical consistency should lead him to a clear victory as he comes into his fight this weekend against Kurtis Campbell.

Final Kurtis Campbell-Danny Silva Prediction & Pick

The featherweight clash between Kurtis Campbell and Danny Silva at UFC London showcases a classic battle between a high-momentum prospect and a seasoned veteran. Campbell enters his debut with a flawless 8-0 record and a striking style defined by his explosive and unpredictable karate background.

Danny Silva brings a 10-2 record and a reputation for being one of the grittiest pressure fighters in the 145-pound division. While Silva possesses valuable octagon experience, he faces a significant tactical hurdle in Campbell’s superior reach and elite athleticism.

If Silva cannot navigate past the “Pink Panther's” kicking arsenal, he will remain trapped in a one-sided perimeter striking match.

However, Silva’s elite takedown defense and relentless movement mean Campbell cannot afford even a single moment of complacency in the pocket. Silva has a history of dragging opponents into deep water and outworking them through pure grit and punching volume.

Ultimately, Campbell’s superior precision and movement appear to be at a level that is simply too high for Silva to match. Expect the English standout to utilize his footwork to stay off the fence and secure a dominant unanimous decision.

This victory will solidify Campbell as a rising threat as he comes into his fight this weekend against Danny Silva.

Final Kurtis Campbell-Danny Silva Prediction & Pick: Kurtis Campbell (-230), Over 2.5 Rounds (-180)