UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev continues with the championship main event fight between the welterweight champion Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Della Maddalena-Makhachev prediction and pick.

Jack Della Maddalena (18-2) enters UFC 322 as the reigning welterweight champion, with wins in his last six UFC fights and riding an 18-fight winning streak. Recently, he outpointed Belal Muhammad to claim the title, following a third-round KO of Gilbert Burns for Performance of the Night. Maddalena looks to add another elite name and defend his title as he comes into his fight this weekend against Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev (27-1) enters UFC 322 coming off back-to-back submission victories over Renato Moicano and Dustin Poirier, defending his lightweight title four times before relinquishing it, looking for new gold. The lightweight king has his eyes set on becoming a two-division champion at welterweight as he comes into his fight this weekend against Jack Della Maddalena.

Here are the UFC 322 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 322 odds: Jack Della Maddalena-Islam Makhachev odds

Jack Della Maddalena: +230

Islam Makhachev: -285

Over 3.5 rounds: -130

Under 3.5 rounds: +105

Why Jack Della Maddalena will win

Last Fight: (W) Belal Muhammad – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 14 (12 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Jack Della Maddalena’s path to victory over Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 relies on his slick boxing, heavy body work, and relentless pressure. Maddalena’s jab and combinations disrupt rhythm, making it risky for grapplers to close distance and shoot without taking damage.​

His ability to fight behind a tight guard, slip punches, and punish entries with counters poses problems for Makhachev, who excels at dominating on the mat. Maddalena’s strong takedown defense and training with elite grapplers have helped him avoid getting held down and scramble back to his feet against high-level competition.​

If Maddalena can survive the early wrestling and force Makhachev into striking exchanges, his power and accuracy grow more dangerous every round. The Australian champion has shown he can fight through adversity, rally late, and turn wrestling-heavy battles into damage races using angles and pace.​​

Expect Maddalena to keep the fight standing, wear down Makhachev with body shots, and break his confidence with superior striking. If he thwarts the Dagestani’s positional control, Maddalena has every tool to pull off a statement win at UFC 322 this Saturday.​

Why Islam Makhachev will win

Last Fight: (W) Renato Moicano – SUB R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 18 (5 KO/TKO/13 SUB)

Islam Makhachev has the tools to win the UFC 322 main event thanks to his suffocating grappling, elite fight IQ, and relentless control. With a 27-1 record and recent wins against top contenders, Makhachev’s transitions from striking to takedowns are seamless, forcing opponents into uncomfortable spots round after round.​

Makhachev excels at denying space, constantly pressing forward and timing his entries for clinches and takedowns. Once on the mat, his positional dominance and ability to secure submissions have stifled even world-class grapplers, which could neutralize Maddalena’s sharp boxing if the Australian can’t maintain distance.​

The Dagestani champion’s cardio and consistency make him difficult to figure out. If Maddalena starts fast, Makhachev’s patience and strategy mean he rarely rushes, often finding ways to tire opponents and capitalize late.​

Expect Makhachev to drive Maddalena to the fence, mix in strikes, and work for takedowns repeatedly, taking the sting out of his punches and draining his gas tank. With these skills, Makhachev is favored to break Maddalena’s rhythm and secure another championship win this Saturday at UFC 322.​

Final Jack Della Maddalena-Islam Makhachev prediction & pick

The main event at UFC 322 sees Islam Makhachev entering as a clear betting favorite, thanks to his world-class grappling, cardio, and the confidence of a 27-1 record. Maddalena, however, is the reigning welterweight champion with explosive boxing, defensive durability, and 14 finishes in eighteen career wins.​

Expect Makhachev to set the tone early, pressing Maddalena to the fence and hunting his trademark takedowns. If Makhachev places the fight on the mat, his submission skills and ability to control position could be the deciding factor, with many projecting him to either secure a late finish or dominate on the scorecards.​

Yet, Maddalena has made significant strides with his takedown defense and has demonstrated that he can make wrestlers pay if they shoot from distance. His best shot at victory lies in keeping the fight standing, using his jab and footwork to make Makhachev work for each position until late fatigue sets in.​

Ultimately, Makhachev’s elite wrestling and submission acumen should tip the scales. Expect a high-level contest, but the Dagestani is favored to secure a fourth-round submission or a wide decision and become a two-division champion at UFC 322.​

Final Jack Della Maddalena-Islam Makhachev Prediction & Pick: Islam Makhachev (-285), Over 3.5 Rounds (-130)