We're back with another betting prediction and pick for the UFC 315 Main Card as we turn attention towards the Bantamweight (135) Division for this next bout between ranked talents. UFC legend and No. 11 Jose Aldo of Brazil will take on Canadian hometown fighter and No. 14-ranked Aiemann Zahabi in a can't-miss scrap. Check the UFC odds series for our Aldo-Zahabi prediction and pick.

Jose Aldo (32-9) has gone 14-8 during his illustrious UFC career since 2011. He's gone 3-2 over his last five fights with losses to Merab Dvalishvili and Mario Bautista, but he's managed to reinvent his game and feels his best competing in this new weight class of 135 pounds. He'll hope to continue his search for another championship with a win here. Aldo stands 5-foot-7 with a 70-inch reach.

Aiemann Zahabi (12-2) has gone 6-2 inside the UFC since 2017. While he hasn't been as active as other fighters in the division, Zahabi has made a name for himself as one of the more technical and intelligent strikers on the roster. He's riding a five-fight winning streak heading into this one and hasn't dropped a bout since 2019. Zahabi stands 5-foot-8 with a 68.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 315 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 315 Odds: Jose Aldo-Aiemann Zahabi Odds

Jose Aldo: -198

Aiemann Zahabi: +164

Over 2.5 rounds: -375

Under 2.5 rounds: +270

Why Jose Aldo Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Mario Bautista – S DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 16 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Jose Aldo has certainly found a home in this new Bantamweight Division and despite his age of 38, he's still managing to hang in there with some of the division's top young talent. He was definitely a step behind during his loss to Mario Bautista, but we saw glimpses of his granite chin and ability to keep pressuring forward even when he's down in the fight. His defense will be a massive focal point during this one as he tries to keep his opponent at a safe distance.

One of Aldo's calling cards has always been his low leg kicks and he continues to give opponents troubles by constantly peppering their shins. Against a technically-sound striker like Zahabi, Aldo will have to use explosive movements to close the distance and throw his opponent off his game. On the ground, Aldo also has a world of experience and can threaten with his inside trips in the clinch.

To win this fight, Jose Aldo will have to find energy and output while mimicking his style from when he was a champion. His ability to lunge forward and land combinations is second-to-none and he should be able to hurt Zahabi on numerous occasions with his outbursts. Defense will also be paramount as he'll need to utilize head movement to dance around Zahabi's straight jab.

Why Aiemann Zahabi Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Pedro Munhoz – U DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Following his first two UFC losses, Aiemann Zahabi has been a model of perfection with the way he systematically breaks opponents down with his striking. The work he does through his training camp with coach and brother Firas Zahabi is world-class and he'll be extremely prepared heading into this fight from a technical standpoint. He's very adept at throwing opponents' rhythm off with his jabs and straight rights, so expect him to constantly keep Aldo at the end of his punches.

While he's typically a stand-up striker, Zahabi has shown great ability to stuff the takedowns behind an 83% rate. While Aldo isn't likely to try and bring him to the ground, this will serve him well in being disciplined during their exchanges in the clinch. Zahabi is also landing 4.06 significant strikes per minute to Aldo's 3.62 while also defending strikes at an impressive 72% rate.

Final Jose Aldo-Aiemann Zahabi Prediction & Pick

This is going to be one of the higher-level striking bouts throughout this card as we see two of the division's best when it comes to kickboxing. Jose Aldo is a nightmare to deal with on the feet and his explosive bursts of striking combinations are still as strong as they were when he was champion. Zahabi, however, is as technical as strikers come and he's a master at making in-fight adjustments to expose his opponent's flaws.

While Jose Aldo is the more rounded fighter with his grappling skills, he'll need to find a rhythm in the striking to ensure he's able to land significant shots. Zahabi is tremendously defensive and does everything to make opponent's offense look insignificant, so we should have a close striking stalemate on our hands.

Ultimately, we have to roll with the betting favorite in Jose Aldo simply due to his activity and ability to march forward. If he's not careful, Zahabi will be the one ahead in the striking numbers, but I expect Aldo to land the more meaningful damage throughout the three rounds.

Final Jose Aldo-Aiemann Zahabi Prediction & Pick: Jose Aldo (-198); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-375)