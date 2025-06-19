ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Baku: Jamahal Hill versus Khalil Rountree Jr. continues on the prelims with a fight between Darya Zheleznyakova and Melissa Mullins in the women's bantamweight division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Zheleznyakova-Mullins prediction and pick.

Darya Zheleznyakova (9-2) enters UFC Baku after a tough submission loss to Ailin Perez in the first round of her last fight, following a unanimous decision win over Montserrat Rendon in her UFC debut. Now, Zheleznyakova looks to rebound and halt Melissa Mullins’ rise this Saturday night.

Melissa Mullins (7-1) rebounded from a TKO loss to Nora Cornolle by stopping Klaudia Sygula via second-round TKO in her last outing. Now, Mullins looks to build momentum and halt Darya Zheleznyakova’s comeback when they clash at UFC Baku this Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Baku Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Baku odds: Darya Zheleznyakova-Melissa Mullins odds

Darya Zheleznyakova: +205

Melissa Mullins: -250

Over 2.5 rounds: +100

Under 2.5 rounds: -130

Why Darya Zheleznyakova will win

Last Fight: (L) Ailin Perez – SUB R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

Darya Zheleznyakova’s technical striking and well-rounded MMA game give her a clear path to victory over Melissa Mullins this weekend. Zheleznyakova, who trains at France’s renowned MMA Factory alongside elite fighters, has developed impressive boxing fundamentals and Muay Thai skills, making her a dangerous threat on the feet.

Her five knockout wins and two first-round finishes highlight her ability to end fights early, while her experience against a variety of opponents has sharpened her defensive grappling and takedown defense.

Mullins, though aggressive and powerful, has shown vulnerabilities when facing technically sound strikers, particularly those who can maintain distance and counter her forward pressure.

Zheleznyakova’s composure under fire and ability to adapt mid-fight will be crucial, especially as Mullins tends to fade in later rounds if she cannot secure an early finish. If Zheleznyakova can utilize her jab, footwork, and angles, she will be able to frustrate Mullins and pick her apart over three rounds.

Furthermore, Zheleznyakova’s recent training improvements and exposure to high-level sparring partners have enhanced her fight IQ and cardio, allowing her to dictate the pace and avoid Mullins’ ground-and-pound threat. Expect Zheleznyakova to outstrike Mullins, control the distance, and secure a unanimous decision win at UFC Baku.

Why Melissa Mullins will win

Last Fight: (W) Klaudia Sygula – TKO R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 (4 KO/TKO)

Melissa Mullins’ relentless pressure and powerful ground-and-pound give her a clear path to victory over Darya Zheleznyakova this weekend. Mullins, a former IMMAF European silver medalist and Golden Ticket bantamweight champion, has demonstrated finishing ability with four knockout wins and three first-round stoppages since turning professional in 2021.

Her recent TKO victory over Klaudia Sygula showcased her evolving grappling and top control, where she dominated from mount and forced the referee’s stoppage with a barrage of unanswered strikes.

Mullins’ ability to blend striking with takedowns, along with her brown belt-level jiu-jitsu, allows her to dictate where the fight takes place and neutralize opponents who prefer to keep it standing.

Zheleznyakova, while a skilled striker, has shown vulnerability to takedowns and control on the mat, as evidenced by allowing three takedowns in her UFC debut. Mullins’ game plan will likely focus on closing the distance, initiating clinches, and bringing the fight to the canvas, where she can exploit Zheleznyakova’s defensive grappling gaps.

If Mullins can avoid Zheleznyakova’s early striking and implement her wrestling-heavy approach, she is poised to dominate with control and ground-and-pound. Expect Mullins to wear down her opponent and secure a late stoppage or a clear decision victory at UFC Baku.

Final Darya Zheleznyakova-Melissa Mullins prediction & pick

This bantamweight showdown at UFC Baku features Darya Zheleznyakova, looking to rebound from a tough submission loss, against Melissa Mullins, who recently secured a TKO victory to get back in the win column.

Zheleznyakova’s technical striking and experience training with elite partners give her the tools to control the distance and keep the fight standing, where she’s most dangerous.

Mullins, however, enters as the betting favorite due to her relentless pressure, powerful ground-and-pound, and proven finishing ability, with four knockout wins and a recent TKO over Klaudia Sygula. Her wrestling and top control have been key assets, and analysts expect her to pursue takedowns early and often, exploiting Zheleznyakova’s defensive grappling gaps.

If Zheleznyakova can maintain her range and avoid the mat, she has a real chance to outpoint Mullins with volume striking and movement. However, Mullins’ ability to blend her striking with takedowns and her tenacity in scrambles make her a tough matchup for anyone in the division.

Melissa Mullins will secure a late stoppage or a clear decision victory, using her wrestling and ground-and-pound to wear down Zheleznyakova and continue her climb up the bantamweight ranks.

Final Darya Zheleznyakova-Melissa Mullins Prediction & Pick: Melissa Mullins (-250), Over 2.5 rounds (+100)