ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Baku Main Card is fully underway as we're set for another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming bout in the Lightweight (155) Division on Saturday. Azerbaijan's very own Nazim Sadykhov will take the stage against Brazil's Nikolas Motta in a can't-miss scrap! Check the UFC odds series for our Sadykhov-Motta prediction and pick.

Nazim Sadykhov (10-1-1) has gone 3-0-1 so far in his UFC tenure. He had two fights fall through following his “Draw” ruling against Viacheslav Borshchev but quickly rebounded with a dominant win over Ismael Bonfim during his most recent appearance. He'll look to impress as he fights in front of his home country's fans. Sadykhov stands 5-foot-10 with a 69-inch reach.

Nikolas Motta (15-5) makes the walk with a 3-2-0-1 UFC record since 2022. He also had a recent “No Contest” ruling in 2023 against Trey Ogden but made up for it with back-to-back wins over Tom Nolan and Maheshate during his recent bouts. He'll look to spoil Sadykhov's homecoming as the underdog in this one. Motta stands 5-foot-9 with a 70.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Baku Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Baku odds: Nazim Sadykhov-Nikolas Motta odds

Nazim Sadykhov: -455

Nikolas Motta: +350

Over 1.5 rounds: -120

Under 1.5 rounds: -110

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Nazim Sadykhov will win

Last Fight: (W) Ismael Bonfim – TKO (doctor stoppage, R1)

Last 5: 4-0-1

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Nazim Sadykhov is still undefeated during his UFC run. Aside from his “draw” against Viacheslav Borshchev at UFC 295, he's been able to finish each of his promotional wins with two stoppages coming by way of the ringside physician.

His elbows and punching power can be to blame for the massive damage he deals to opponents, and given this fight in his home country, he'll undoubtedly be looking for another finishing effort.

Nazim Sadykhov is very skilled on the ground thanks to his constant work with Serra-Longo BJJ in New Jersey.

He has a plethora of training partners to work with, and his experience with the likes of Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili has certainly caused him to level up his own game. Watch for Sadykhov to be supremely confident in his abilities regardless wherever the fight may take place.

In order to win this fight, Sadykhov will have to remain patient in working through the chaotic exchanges from Nikolas Motta. He's been susceptible to fighting in brawls in the past, but his chin has held up strong, and we like his chances in a similar situation during this one.

Ultimately, this will be Sadykhov's fight to lose, and given he makes all the right adjustments, he should come away a winner.

Why Nikolas Motta will win

Last Fight: (W) Maheshate – U DEC

Last 5: 3-1-0-1

Finishes: 10 KO/TKO

Nikolas Motta made a name for himself in the UFC by being a wild brawler and sacrificing his chin to land his own offense. While it's worked well for him in the past, he'll certainly need to be a more technical fighter this time around given the striking prowess of his opponent.

Still, Motta seems to thrive under pressure, and the chaotic exchanges are often where he finds his most potent opportunities.

Motta is still working on his ground game up to this point, and he's likely to need his defensive efforts if he wants to be successful here. His takedown defense is impressive at 82%, but it'll be interesting to see how it holds up during the later rounds when he's fatigued and desperate for offense.

To be successful here, Motta will have to keep this fight on the feet where he's most comfortable and close the distance on his terms. His looping shots should be long enough to reach the chin of Sadykhov, but closing the distance will be paramount to finding those opening before he can throw.

As long as he doesn't overextend and leave himself open to getting taken down, he should have a puncher's chance through each minute of this fight.

Final Nazim Sadykhov-Nikolas Motta prediction & pick

This fight will be a certified banger on the Main Card as we've seen both men willing to stand in the middle of the cage and trade shots. Nikolas Motta thrives in this type of brawling environment, and if he's able to fight his style of fight, we'll definitely see him put the pressure on Sadykhov with his striking power.

Still, Nazim Sadykhov is a brawler in his own right and has a very solid chin. He's bound to shoot for the takedown and eventually land it if he's able to jump ahead during this fight. Fighting in front of his home country fans will also be a massive boost, and he'll channel all that into his performance.

For our final pick, let's roll with Nazim Sadykhov to get the win.

Final Nazim Sadykhov-Nikolas Motta Prediction & Pick: Nazim Sadykhov (-455); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-120)