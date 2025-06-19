ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The time has finally come, and we're set for the conclusion of yet another UFC card with this Main Event from Baku, Azerbaijan. Former title challengers and top contenders in the Light Heavyweight (205) Division will meet as No. 4 Jamahal Hill takes on No. 7 Khalil Rountree Jr. on Saturday. Check the UFC odds series for our Hill-Rountree prediction and pick.

Jamahal Hill (12-3) comes into this bout with a 6-3-0-1 record en route to formerly holding the title belt. After four straight wins that included a championship victory over Glover Teixeira, he's dropped back-to-back fights against Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka as he tries to re-establish himself as a title challenger. Hill stands 6-foot-4 with a 79-inch reach.

Khalil Rountree Jr. (13-6) has gone 9-6-0-1 during his UFC career since 2016. Following a five-fight win streak that saw him take down the likes of Modestas Bukauskas and Anthony Smith, he fell in his first title shot against Alex Pereira. He'll be looking to return to that same spot with a win here. Rountree stands 6-foot-1 with a 76.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Baku Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Baku odds: Jamahal Hill-Khalil Rountree Jr. odds

Jamahal Hill: -102

Khalil Rountree Jr: -118

Over 3.5 rounds: +170

Under 3.5 rounds: -220

Why Jamahal Hill will win

Last Fight: (L) Jiri Prochazka – TKO (ground-and-pound, R3)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO

Jamahal Hill is back in action following his two most recent losses to former champs in Prochazka and Pereira. While Hill didn't find himself in those opportunities by chance or coincidence, he certainly has some work to do if he wants to recapture his belt in the near future.

Hill is one of the better boxers in the division, but he clearly struggled against the awkward styles of both Pereira and Prochazka – look for him to be much more polished in making improvements ahead of this fight.

Unlike his last two bouts, Jamahal Hill will come into this fight as the taller, longer striker. His reach is one of his biggest advantages as he manages to generate a ton of power at the end of his jabs and hooks. In the pocket, Hill does a great job of dodging and rolling with punches, to which he's able to answer with big counter-strikes in heated exchanges.

To be successful here, he'll have to pick up on Rountree's aggression early and offer a more patient look than what he's used to. If he's learned anything from his previous two losses, it should be that rushing in and closing the distance isn't always the wisest move to make. Instead, Hill should look to lean back and counter with his shots as he's done successfully many times in the past.

Why Khalil Rountree Jr. will win

Last Fight: (L) Alex Pereira – KO (uppercuts, R4)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 9 KO/TKO

Although Khalil Rountree Jr. lost his last bout in one-sided fashion to Alex Pereira, it was truly impressive to see how much damage he sustained while still managing to march forward and attempt his own offense. Pereira was on a completely different level that night, and it says more about his own skills than it does about Rountree's abilities.

During this fight, Rountree's chin will certainly serve him well once again as he should have an easier time reaching Hill for his offense.

Rountree's biggest strength is his unrelenting aggression and willingness to march forward towards his opponent. In dodging the punches from Hill, Rountree should be able to open his kicking game and let loose on Hill's midsection. From there, he could stand to see success in getting Hill to drop his hands as he lunges forward with his punches.

Still, Jamahal Hill is a master counter-striker, and Rountree will have to be wary of the punches coming back his way. His experience in the Pereira fight should improve his defensive efforts, but his aggression that got him to this point will always be his biggest threat to opponents.

Final Jamahal Hill-Khalil Rountree Jr. prediction & pick

We'll see another high-level Main Event as both men look to return to a title opportunity. In terms of striking, we have to give the slight edge to Jamahal Hill, and given his experience against some of the best, it's interesting to see him as the betting underdog.

Still, Khalil Rountree Jr. is a terrifying striker in his own right, and it'll be interesting to see if Jamahal Hill can effectively fight off his back foot while landing offense. If Rountree can go to the body early with his side kicks, he stands a great chance to win this fight via knockout early.

Nevertheless, we have to roll with Jamahal Hill and his ability to make in-fight adjustments against some of the better strikers on the planet. Rountree will have his moments, but ultimately, it's Hill who figures the distance out and ends this fight with a knockout.

Final Jamahal Hill-Khalil Rountree Jr. Prediction & Pick: Jamahal Hill (-102)