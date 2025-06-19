ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for UFC Baku as we head to the Welterweight (170) Division for this next bout. South Korea's own Seokhyeon Ko will make his promotional debut against Wales' rising Oban Elliott. Check the UFC odds series for our Seokhyeon-Elliott prediction and pick.

Seokhyeon Ko (11-2) will make his UFC debut following a unanimous decision victory over Igor Cavalcanti on Dana White's Contender Series. He's won 10 of his last 11 fights and comes into his debut riding a four-fight winning streak, so he'll look to impress as the sizable betting underdog. Seokhyeon stands 5-foot-10 with a 71-inch reach.

Oban Elliott (12-2) comes into this fight with a spotless 3-0 UFC record throughout 2024. After landing on the scene with consecutive victories over fellow prospects, he made a massive statement with a TKO victory over Bassil Hafez during his last bout. He'll look to make good on his betting odds once again in this fight. Elliott stands six feet tall with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Baku Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Baku odds: Seokhyeon Ko-Oban Elliott odds

Seokhyeon Ko: +380

Oban Elliott: -500

Over 2.5 rounds: -160

Under 2.5 rounds: +124

Why Seokhyeon Ko will win

Last Fight: (W) Igor Cavalcanti – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO

Seokhyeon Ko makes his UFC debut following a very impressive showing on Dana White's Contender Series. While he couldn't walk away with a spectacular finish, he controlled the bout for all three rounds with his precise striking and threat of his knockout power.

He's extremely powerful for his size and consistently loads up both hands in hopes of landing big throughout the bout. Still, he's able to control his pace and can turn in a complete performance from a defensive standpoint as well.

Nicknamed the “Korean Tyson,” Seokhyeon flaunts power and speed in his overhand shots, throwing them in succession while dipping his head and closing the distance.

While he could be more diligent about moving his head off the center line, his aggression and willingness to move forward usually causes his opponents to fight from a retreating stance. From there, he's able to catch them on the back foot and land fight-ending blows.

Why Oban Elliott will win

Last Fight: (W) Bassil Hafez – TKO (hammerfists, R3)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Oban Elliott has been a model of consistency through his first three UFC fights and when tasked with his most difficult opponent to-date in Bassil Hafez, Elliott rose to the occasion with a knockout in the final minutes.

His chin is the stuff of legends and it's hard to imagine anyone putting him out cleanly with punches. However, given the power of his opponent in this one, Elliott will have to remain diligent in taking care of his chin and focusing on defense when retreating.

Elliott will have a massive advantage during this fight when it comes to his grappling and as long as he doesn't get caught underneath the strikes of Seokhyeon, he should be able to manage the aggression of his opponent.

Elliott will also be the much more accurate striker during this one, so he should look to bob and weave around the looping punches coming back from his opponent.

To be successful here, Oban Elliott will have to have a similar game plan to his last fight in remaining patient for all three rounds and await the openings. He's very clean when it comes to his counter-striking and he's usually good about picking up on his opponent's shortcomings.

Final Seokhyeon Ko-Oban Elliott prediction & pick

We'll have another can't-miss scrap during this card as both of these fighters are considering certified scrappers. Seokhyeon Ko is a relentless brawler and has a ton of punching power to lean on during this fight. While his technique isn't quite all there yet, he knows he stands a chance in each bout thanks to his overhand shots and willingness to take a punch.

Oban Elliott, on the other hand, is much more technical and skilled in all areas of the fight and this matchup shouldn't offer a look he's not used to.

Elliott remains very technical during chaotic exchanges and he's usually able to sneak in the last strike on the end of his combinations. If he's able to keep a safe distance throughout this fight, he should be able to come away with his hand raised.

Ultimately, we have to side with the betting odds here and take Oban Elliott to grab the win. Still, Seokhyeon Ko will make this a tense fight through the opening round, and I expect Elliott to be fully respectful of the power coming back his way. Let's roll with the total over as Elliott figures his opponent out slowly during this one.

Final Seokhyeon Ko-Oban Elliott Prediction & Pick: Oban Elliott (-500); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-160)