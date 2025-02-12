ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a battle of top and bottom-of-the-table teams as Leicester hosts Arsenal. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Leicester-Arsenal prediction and pick.

Leicester City is 4-5-15 on the year, placing them with 17 points, and currently in 18th place, which would lead to relegation from the Premier League. They are currently two points behind Wolverhampton to avoid relegation. They have struggled as of late, losing five of their last six games, but they do have a win over Tottenham. Last time out, Leicester fell to Everton 4-0.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is 14-8-2 on the year, placing them in second in the EPL. This also places them six points behind Liverpool for the top spot, but in a position to make it to the Champions League next year. They are undefeated in their last 14 premier league games, coming away with nine wins in the process. In their last game, they played Manchester City, winning the game 5-1.

Since 2000, these two have faced 26 times, with 17 wins for Arsenal, four wins over Leicester, and five draws. Arsenal has won six straight.

Here are the Leicester-Arsenal Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Leicester-Arsenal Odds

Leicester: +900

Arsenal: -340

Draw: +470

Over 2.5 goals: -162

Under 2.5 goals: +121

How to Watch Leicester vs. Arsenal

Time: 7:30 AM ET/ 4:30 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Why Leicester Will Win

Leicester has scored 25 goals in 24 fixtures so far this year in EPL play. That is good for 1.04 goals per game on the year. They have scored in 17 of 24 fixtures this year. Leicester has scored in just eight of 12 home fixtures this year, scoring just 0.92 goals per game at home this year.

Jamie Vardy has led the way for Leicester City. Vardy has scored seven goals on an expected 8.4 this year. Further, Vardy has added three assists. Meanwhile, Facundo Buonanotte comes into the game with four goals while adding two assists on the year. Further, Jordan Ayew has been solid, primarily being used as a reserve. He has scored four times this year on an expected 2.8. Finally, Wilfred Ndidi is moving the ball well. While he has not scored, he has four assists and has one of the highest pass completion percentages on the team.

Leicester has not been great on defense overall. They have allowed 53 goals in 24 fixtures this year. That is good for 2.21 goals per game conceded. They have allowed 21 goals at home this year, good for 1.75 goals per game conceded at home.

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal is scoring 2.04 goals per game this year in EPL play. They have scored 49 times in 24 fixtures while scoring in 21 of 24 fixtures on the season. They have also scored well on the road this year, scoring in ten of 12 road fixtures, and averaging 1.83 goals per game this year. Further, they averaged a goal per game in the first half on the road this year, scoring in the first half of five of 12 games on the road this year.

Kai Hvertz leads the way for Arsenal. He has scored nine times this year with three assists to lead the way. Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli has six goals with three assists. Further, Bukayo Saka has been solid this year. He has scored five goals with ten assists in EPL play. That is on an expected 4.2 goals and 3.4 assists this year. Leandro Trossard has also been solid, with four goals and four assists. Finally, Declan Rice has moved the ball well, with a goal and five assists this year.

Arsenal has been great on defense this year, allowing 22 goals in 24 total fixtures in the Premier League. That is good for just .92 goals against per game this year. Further, they have allowed 12 goals in 12 games on the road this year. Arsenal has been great in the second half this year on the road. In the second half, they have allowed just five goals over 12 fixtures on the road this season.

Final Leicester-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

Leicester has struggled to score as of late. In their last four home games in EPL play, they have failed to score in all four of them. Further, they have struggled on defense at home as of late. they have given up nine goals in their last eight home games. They have also given up 23 goals over their last nine games in EPL play.

