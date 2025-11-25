ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The race for the NBA Cup is heating up once again as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this upcoming tilt in the Eastern Conference. The Orlando Magic (10-8) will take on the Philadelphia 76ers (9-7) in NBA Cup Group Play, Philadelphia leading Orlando 1-0 on the season series. Check our NBA odds series for our Magic-76ers prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings following their most recent 138-129 loss against the Boston Celtics. Prior to that, they won six of seven and have been incrementally improving following a slow start to the year.

The Philadelphia 76ers are eighth in the East following their most recent 127-117 loss to the Miami Heat. They've alternated wins and losses over their last nine games for a 4-5 record, searching for some consistency as they begin an upcoming home stand.

Magic vs. 76ers NBA Cup Odds

Magic: +1.5 (-120)

76ers: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

Magic vs. 76ers Key Injuries

Orlando: Paolo Banchero, OUT (groin) / Mortiz Wagner, OUT (knee)

Philadelphia: Paul George, Probable (ankle) / Tyrese Maxey, Probable (right shoulder) / Joel Embiid, Questionable (right knee) / VJ Edgecombe, OUT (left calf) / Kelly Oubre Jr., OUT (knee)

Magic vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers are 5-4 at home this season, the Magic are 3-5 on the road.

The 76ers are 10-6 ATS overall this season with a 5-4 ATS record at home. The Magic are 9-9 ATS, 4-4 ATS on the road.

The Orlando Magic are 2-2 as underdogs, but the Philadelphia 76ers are 6-0 as favorites this season.

The total has gone over in Orlando's last five games.

Orlando is 7-3 against Philadelphia in their last 10 meetings.

Philadelphia is 1-4 ATS in their last five games, Orlando is 4-1 ATS in their last five.

Magic Last 5: 3-2

3-2 76ers Last 5: 2-3

Keys to Magic vs. 76ers Matchup

These two squads are extremely close in their statistics, both averaging exactly 118.3 points per game. The Magic are shooting slightly better from the field (48%) compared to the 76ers (46%), but the two teams are nearly identical in assists (ORL 25.5 / PHI 26.0) and rebounds (ORL 44.7 / PHI 44.6) per game. Both teams with also be dealing with significant injuries, namely to players like 76ers' Joel Embiid and Magic's Paolo Banchero.

Thanks to all the injuries on Philadelphia's side, Tyrese Maxey is emerging once again this season as their superstar scorer. Maxey's 33.0 PPG is second in the NBA and his 7.8 APG ranks him seventh. Without Embiid on the floor, Maxey is truly making a case for an MVP-caliber season as he'll be the biggest factor keeping the 76ers in games this season. Young role players like Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe have been stepping up in massive ways, so the 76ers can certainly make some noise when healthy.

Franz Wagner is leading the team with 23.0 PPG with four of the team's starting-five (Wagner, Banchero, Bane, Suggs) all averaging at least 4.0 assists per game. The team is selfless while finding the hot hand, but their three-point percentage could be better than their current 35.4% mark. With the 76ers shooting 37.5% from deep, this game could be decided by whichever side is able to hit their deep shots late in the fourth.

Jonathan Issac will have to be a big contributor for the Orlando Magic with Paolo Banchero out during this game. With Joel Embiid's status still in the air, the stage is set for a big man to step up in the interior and make an impact in this game. If Issac can do so for the Magic on the road, they should be able to keep this game close.

Magic vs. 76ers NBA Cup Prediction and Pick

Tyrese Maxey was able to score 43 points in the 76ers 136-124 win over the Orlando Magic just a month ago and with Joel Embiid out for this contest once again, Maxey will have to put the team on his back in a high-scoring effort. The Orlando Magic defense has improved over the last few games, but it's largely been Franz Wagner's scoring efforts keeping them competitive in games. With Banchero and Moritz Wagner out for Orlando, they'll need every bit from their leading scorer to win this game.

The Orlando Magic have been playing well at the moment, but they don't match up particularly well against the size and length of the Philadelphia 76ers. If Joel Embiid ends up playing, this betting line should swing further in Philadelphia's direction pending another big game from Tyrese Maxey. Let's roll with the Sixers to cover and the total under to hit.

Final Magic-76ers NBA Cup Prediction and Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -1.5 (+100); UNDER 228.5 (-110)