The Buffalo Bills will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. However, leading up to the contest, Buffalo received some bad news regarding its latest injury report.

Three players are already ruled out, while four others are questionable, according to Bills' play-by-play radio broadcaster Chris Brown. The club will be without linebacker Terrel Bernard, cornerback Maxwell Hairston, and safety Damar Hamlin. Meanwhile, running back Ty Johnson, wide receiver Joshua Palmer, kicker Matt Prater, and linebacker Shaq Thompson are questionable.

“Bernard, Hairston out as expected. Johnson, Palmer, Prater & Thompson questionable, though [Sean] McDermott said Thompson should be good to go.”

The silver lining is that the Bills' head coach believes that at least Thompson will play on Sunday. However, everyone else's status remains up in the air. If that's the case, then the 31-year-old linebacker would likely fill in as Bernard's replacement in the starting lineup.

Outside of Bernard, only Joshua Palmer is considered a starter from that list of injuries. So, the club's roster shouldn't hinder too much health-wise. However, the depth of the roster is at serious stake for the opening round of the playoffs.

Sunday's contest will be the Bills' seventh consecutive playoff appearance. The club has won 10 or more games every regular season since 2019, which was Josh Allen's second year in the league. Despite the amount of success throughout his career, the Bills have not yet won a Super Bowl.

We'll see this team in action at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday. It should be a stellar matchup, as many believe now is the time for the Bills to shine, while the Jaguars enter the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the league.